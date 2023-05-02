BROAD CREEK — Bogue Sound Elementary School administration, staff, parents and students joined March 23 to dedicate the school’s gymnasium in honor of retired physical education teacher Colleen Whilldin,
According to Bogue Sound Elementary School principal Jenny Bell, the school’s parent advisory council recommended their gym be renamed “Whilldin’s Gym.”
Whilldin started at the school in 1998. She retired in June 2019.
Because of County Board of Education policy, the school could not request the gym renaming until August 2021. Then the policy calls for a one-year waiting period before the school board can vote on the recommendation, which was approved in August 2022.
Once the board approved the request, the school got to work planning the ceremony that took place March 23.
Bell said Whilldin helped build the foundation of the school’s programs and took an interest in the education of “every student she served.” She served as BSE’s School Leadership Chair and led the school’s Beginner Teacher Program for many years.
Bell said Whilldin “taught with all of her heart” and “had an extraordinary quality to make each of her students feel special, loved and valuable. She equipped our students in learning how to make healthy life choices.”
Whilldin was popular with both students and parents, Bell continued.
“Almost every student at BSES loved Ms. Whilldin; even those who never had her,” Bell said. “She even touched parents by the way she cared for their children.”
Whilldin dedicated countless hours to the school by helping create and manage projects like the Safety Patrol, the Fall Pumpkin Run, the Bunny Hop and running clubs. Many of those continue today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.