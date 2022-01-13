CCC to switch from mandatory to optional face mask requirement starting Tuesday

MOREHEAD CITY —Carteret Community College will switch from mandatory to optional face mask requirements for students and employees beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The college lifted its mask mandate in May 2021, then reinstated it in August and continued it through the 2021-22 fall semester.
“Carteret Community College is transitioning from masks required to masks recommended for vaccinated and unvaccinated,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said during the college board of trustees meeting Tuesday in the Wayne West Building.
“The college’s leadership team strongly encourages students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated and wear a mask, and the college is offering a robust schedule of vaccination clinics on campus to make getting a vaccine or booster convenient,” she continued. “The clinics are open to the public, as well.”
Despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the county and state due to the omicron variant, Dr. Mancini said she felt the college had adequate safety measures in place to protect students and employees.
“We continue to require students, staff and faculty to self-report if they have COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or have themselves tested positive,” she said. “We have hired two contact tracers who are working with those individuals to ensure they are following the current CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for staying off campus and masking.”
As of Wednesday, there were six active cases reported on campus, up from one the previous week. The last known exposure to the campus was Tuesday.
The county health department reported Wednesday there were 260 active COVID-19 cases in the county, up from 149 on Monday. There were also two new COVID-related deaths reported Wednesday.
A student taking advantage of a campus vaccination clinic Wednesday said she felt comfortable with the college’s decision to go to optional masks.
“I’m comfortable if they’re comfortable,” paralegal student Kim McAloon of Newport said. “I don’t think they would do it if it would jeopardize the health and safety of the students and staff. I know I feel better now that I have gotten my booster.”
Those not attending CCC, like Jilyn Cook of Morehead City, also took advantage of the clinic on Wednesday.
“I’m home on college break and my sister encouraged me to get my booster before I go back,” he said as his sister helped him fill out paperwork.
The vaccination clinics, presented by Broad Street Clinic staff and volunteers, have been offered every three weeks in the McGee Building during the fall semester. They will continue as long as there is a need, according to Broad Street Clinic executive director Edie Reed.
“This is a perfect spot and we’ve gotten a good response,” Ms. Reed said. “We offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters. You can sign up or walk in.”
Broad Street Clinic pharmacist Dick Gray, who also serves on the County Consolidated Human Services Board, which oversees the health department and department of social services, said he disagreed with the college’s decision to go to optional masks.
“I think it’s a mistake,” he said. “I know that our health board disagrees with the public school system over keeping masks optional. We believe they should still wear masks.”
In addition to the change in face mask options, as of Jan. 10, CCC has transitioned to the latest CDC recommendations for isolation of students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who tests positive. Those who test positive or who live with someone who has tested positive will be required to stay home for five days and then mask for five additional days upon return, regardless of vaccination status.
Those who are exposed to a non-household member who tests positive will be asked to mask for five days and test or isolate if they experience symptoms. Dr. Mancini said emails have been sent to all faculty, staff and students outlining the new protocols and requirements.
For guidance on campus COVID-19 protocols, go to Carteret.edu, and click on the COVID-19 link.
Those interested in scheduling a vaccination or booster appointment at CCC can go to signupgenius.com/go/60b0c44a8ab2ba5f94-covid191.
