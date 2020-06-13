Emerald Isle OKs flood map changes for Coast Guard Road corridor

EMERALD ISLE — Commissioners Tuesday night adopted amendments to Emerald Isle’s flood map and flood damage prevention regulations that will affect areas along Coast Guard Road from Dolphin Ridge Road south to The Point at Bogue Inlet.
The unanimous vote during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and broadcast live on the Emerald Isle Facebook page followed a public hearing during which no one spoke or submitted written comments.
In a memo to commissioners, Planning and Inspections Director Josh Edmondson explained the adoption of the amendments for just the one area was necessary because it borders Onslow County, which already approved the changes.
The changes, which include removal of some oceanfront properties from flood zones, decreases in some base flood elevations and establishment of VE (high velocity) zones on the sound side, will go into effect Friday, June 19.
Wednesday, Mr. Edmondson said it appears so far one structure in that new VE zone, on Channel Drive, could potentially face a higher flood insurance rate. But that one, he said, probably wouldn’t be affected unless the owner decides to repair it after it’s been damaged beyond 50% of its value.
“Staff has worked with the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Department for adherence to Federal Emergency Management Agency standards and the state’s model flood ordinance,” Mr. Edmondson said in the memo. “After two reviews by the State, the amendments meet all the required minimum standards.”
The changes, he added, “are very important to Emerald Isle’s Community Rating System, (which) the town participates in through our flood damage prevention regulations.”
Participation in and adherence to the standards “allows all Emerald Isle property owners who have flood insurance to receive a 15 percent reduction in insurance premium,” he said.
The National Flood Insurance Program, Mr. Edmondson told commissioners during the meeting, “provides a set of minimum standards for communities with a flood program which must be adhered to. Communities are encouraged to incorporate additional standards that go above and beyond those set forth in the NFIP.”
Those provisions help lower the town’s CRS classification, which is what leads to the discount for property owners.
The amendments the board adopted, Mr. Edmondson said, meet the NFIP minimum standards, but also keep Emerald Isle standards that are stricter than those required by the federal program. One example of is the federal program requires all construction for living space to be at or above base flood elevation. Emerald Isle has a requirement of 2 feet above base flood level.
The state has suggested communities go to a 4-foot “freeboard” level, but many are not. For example, when Cedar Point went through the process a little more than a month ago, it also decided to stay with the 2-foot freeboard.
A higher freeboard can result in additional savings for residents on flood insurance, but Cedar Point officials noted it costs people more to build new homes or rebuild damaged ones if they have to elevate more.
Emerald Isle commissioners agreed with the town planning board’s recommendation earlier this year to approve the changes.
Consideration and adoption of the new maps and any amendments to the rules in other parts of Emerald Isle are at least a year away, Mr. Edmondson told the board.
Although some Cedar Point property owners appear to face flood insurance rate increases as a result of the changes, Mr. Edmondson said Wednesday he doesn’t believe that’s likely for many Emerald Isle owners, even on the sound side, when the maps for the rest of town are released.
“A lot of our sound-front properties are up pretty high, on a ridge,” he said. “There might be few scattered (cases) where some might be affected, but probably not many. And most of them are grandfathered in at lower insurance rates now.”
