WCFD douses small woods fire

PELETIER — The Western Carteret Fire Department responded Friday to a woods fire on Rolling Hill Drive in the Peletier area and knocked it out quickly.
The call came in just before 3 p.m., and the fire was under control by about 3:15 p.m. according to Chief Kevin Hunter.
The street is off West Firetower Road.
“It was about one-eighth of an acre,” the chief said of the fire. “No houses were threatened.”
According to Chief Hunter, the property owner was doing some burning in his yard, thought he had put the fire out with a hose, then went inside his house and looked out and saw it “creeping toward the woods.”
He then called for help.
“I told him that in this kind of weather, as windy as it is today, you really need to be careful,” the chief said. “You really shouldn’t be burning when it’s like this. It doesn’t take much for it to get away from you.”
