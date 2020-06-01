Some ECHS seniors to graduate Friday, others to wait for July 10

BEAUFORT — While 43 East Carteret High School seniors will receive diplomas in individual, small ceremonies Friday, another 71 have opted to wait for a semi-traditional commencement set for Friday, July 10.
The school’s administration surveyed seniors over the weekend to find out which ceremony the students preferred.
ECHS Principal Deborah Trogdon said Monday the results were what she expected.
“I think people are wanting to wait and see what will happen July 1 when the governor’s phase three reopening plan is enacted,” Ms. Trogdon said during a telephone interview.
On Friday, beginning at 9 a.m., individual students will receive their diplomas in the school’s auditorium. Each student will be allowed up to six guests to take their own photos and videos.
Ms. Trogdon said the school would be setting up appointments this week for students and their families to come in Friday. She said social distancing guidelines will be observed and those attending will be required to wear facemasks.
As for the July 10 ceremony, it is currently slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. on the school’s football field. Students will be socially distanced.
“We will do a composite video of both graduation ceremonies and have that available to students after the July 10 ceremony,” Ms. Trogdon said.
The school opted to conduct a student survey for commencement exercises after the Carteret County Board of Education voted Thursday that the school would have to wait until after July 1 to hold a semi-traditional ceremony to adhere to the governor’s novel coronavirus safety directives. The school originally planned to hold the semi-traditional ceremony Friday.
As for the other two high schools, West Carteret will have individual students come in to receive diplomas from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium. Speeches are being pre-recorded and a video of the entire event will be shown on the school’s website and Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Croatan High School will hold an outdoor ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday in the school’s parking lot. Students and families will remain in their vehicles and tune in to a special radio station. When the student’s name is called on the radio, the family will drive the graduate to a podium to receive their diploma.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
