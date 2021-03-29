OCRACOKE — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division announced it is running an alternate schedule on Pamlico Sound between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke due to critical shoaling issues in the ferry channel outside Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Harbor.
The altered ferry schedule through Tuesday, weather permitted, is as follows:
- Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
According to NCDOT, shoaling occurs when sand and sediment fill into a ferry channel, making water depths too shallow for safe operation of the ferry system’s largest vessels.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineering’s dredge Murden is working in the Bigfoot Slough channel to clear the shoaling issues, but dredging operations are dependent on weather and tides. Once the dredging work is complete and water depths return to acceptable levels, the ferry division will resume its regular schedule on both routes.
For the latest up-to-date information on ferry schedules on the Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes, follow @NCFerryPamSound on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.