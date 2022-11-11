BEAUFORT — Nearly 100 county and school officials, as well as employees, friends and family, gathered Thursday in the school system’s central office to witness the swearing in of Superintendent Richard Paylor as the district’s new leader.
The County Board of Education named Paylor, the system’s former assistant superintendent, as the new superintendent in October. He replaces Dr. Rob Jackson, who resigned in October to become the superintendent of the Buncombe County school system, effective Nov. 1.
Paylor, a native of Carteret County, thanked the Board of Education for giving him the opportunity to serve in a district that he loves.
“Carteret County is a district in which my grandparents, my parents, myself, my wife and my son were all educated in and have been dedicated to for many decades,” he said. “Therefore, I am honored and humbled for this opportunity to be the superintendent of the best school system in North Carolina.”
Paylor said he was dedicated to maintaining the safety and success of students and staff. He added that he would do whatever it takes to be the best system in the state.
He further promised to work hard for the district and its people, thanking community partners who continue to support students and schools.
“I am dedicated to remaining fiscally responsible with the resources provided to our system and to working with all of you for the important tasks of developing a competent and competitive workforce and preparing students to be successful and responsible citizens,” he said.
Finally, Paylor thanked his family for their support.
Board of Education Chairman Clark Jenkins praised Paylor for his dedication to the system, calling it a “momentous occasion for the school system, our county and our communities.”
Among those attending the ceremony were his wife, Christy, his son, Hudson, 10, and his parents, Billy and Perry Paylor of Harkers Island. His mother is a former employee at East Carteret High School, where she worked in the office 27 years.
She said she was proud of her son and believed he would be a great superintendent.
“I know he’s going to do a good job. I always knew he would do something great, but never thought it would be the superintendent,” she said.
Hudson, a fifth-grader at Beaufort Elementary School, said he was also proud of his father.
“It’s kind of amazing,” he said. “I’m proud that he’s come this far.”
Paylor served as assistant superintendent of administration and operations for the county school system since August 2017. He also served as interim superintendent in 2020.
Paylor was principal of Newport Elementary School from 2012 to 2015 and Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary Schools from 2015 to 2017. He served as an assistant principal at Newport Elementary School from 2009 to 2012. He began his career in education as a math teacher and is a 1990 graduate of East Carteret High School.
He holds a Master of School Administration degree from East Carolina University as a Principal Fellow and a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics education from N.C. State University as a Teaching Fellow. Paylor has been serving as CCPS superintendent since Nov. 1.
County Clerk of Superior Court Ken Raper administered the oath of office.
