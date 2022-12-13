MOREHEAD CITY - In a showcase of local talent and creativity, the Gingerbread Festival returned for its 10th year this weekend at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Hosted by the State Employees Credit Union (SECU), the three-day annual benefit was once again coordinated through volunteer efforts and dedicated to raising funds and awareness of SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
On Friday, Dec. 9, a "Preview Party" was held for sponsors and ticket-holding members of the public. It was a sold-out event and featured silent auction items, h'orderves, drinks and music from the band The Embers.
On Saturday and Sunday, the event was opened to everyone for Santa visits, facepainting and entertainment. While most of the event was free, Crab Pot Trees, concessions, sweets and other items were available for sale.
Orchestral music was also provided by the Carteret Sunshine Band which kept the crowd buzzing with jaunty Christmas tunes. In the concession area, hamburgers and hot dogs were donated by El's Drive-In restaurant.
For the main event, a record-breaking 34 entrants of various ages from Carteret, Onslow and Craven counties tried their hand at constructing gingerbread displays.
According to Chairperson Kyra Moore, this year was a milestone for the organization and by far the most difficult to judge.
"It was extremely hard this year," said Moore. "The judges were in tears. They were happy tears, and some of them were just crying. They were overwhelmed. Everyone went above and beyond and made it very hard for them."
In the Pint-Sized Division, open to children under 6 years old, the winner was Tyler Witham who took home $50 in cash.
Winning $75 in the Child Division was the combined effort of Amy Lee's second-grade class from White Oak Elementary. The children, ages 6 to 8, were inspired by their school's chicken coop.
Hannah Broadhurst won $100 for her solo first-place submission in the 9 to 12 age group.
In the Teen Division for students 13 to 17 was Simone Pelley who was awarded $150 and a wooden gingerbread man plaque.
In the Adult Division, Dianna Carraway received the grand prize of $750 and a gingerbread man plaque for her work which was inspired by the devotional hymn "The Church in the Wildwood."
She also garnered 232 votes from the public, earning the coveted People's Choice Award in addition to her first-place finish.
Carraway explained it took her about a month working off and on to build the structure and creatures in the woodland scene.
In the end, it was the charm of her animals and the voters' fellow kinship with the subject matter that pushed her to the top position, according to Carraway.
"I was trying new techniques, and I kind of spent a lot of time watching YouTube videos, and I went on gingerbread groups and forums online for ideas," Carraway said.
Part of her process involved creating every piece of candy, gingerbread and decoration from scratch.
"I didn't buy candies or pre-made ingredients," Carraway said. "Everything was crafted and created from hand, even the bread itself."
Another judged event held simultaneously during the Gingerbread Festival was the Crab Pot Tree decorating competition.
Sponsors were able to pick their own theme and decorate their tree however they liked.
Receiving the most votes this year was the Down East Strong tree created by Booth Parker.
"We appreciate it so much and give a huge thank you to all who attended, who entered in competition and sponsors who make it possible," said event Coordinator Kay Coole. "Every year this festival keeps growing and growing. Our goal after last year was to make our 10th anniversary the best we possibly can."
According to Coole, work on next year's Gingerbread Festival has already begun. To get in contact for either sponsorship opportunities or to register for the gingerbread competition, email at the committee at info@thegingerbreadfestival.com.
