Carteret school officials confirm COVID-19 cases in summer school; Cooper urges boards to reverse course on masks

BEAUFORT — Carteret County school officials confirmed this week there were confirmed COVID-19 cases during summer school, although they weren’t previously reported to the public.
The last reported cases on the school system’s web site were for the week of May 28-June 2.
As of Friday, school officials did not provide the number of cases confirmed during summer school, which was offered June 14 through July 29 to about 1,500 students.
“From what I understand cases were minimal,” County Board of Education Chairperson Clark Jenkins said in an email Thursday.
In addition, Mr. Jenkins said Friday he received a letter from Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials, dated Aug. 12, urging school boards that opted to make masks optional for the 2021-22 academic year to reconsider. The county school board voted July 28 to make masks optional for the 2021-22 academic year.
The letter encourages school board leaders to follow guidance outlined in the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit, which gives outlines on health and safety protocols for schools. One of the recommendations is students in all grades, as well as school employees, wear masks.
When asked for a response regarding the letter, county school officials issued a statement saying the toolkit enables local boards to make decisions for their respective districts.
“This authority also allows Boards of Education to be flexible, pivoting in operational guidance as circumstances dictate,” it continued. “In an effort to stay informed and to ensure a close working relationship with the Health Department, Chairman Jenkins, Vice Chair (Brittany) Wheatly, and Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson have all met with Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver. The Board of Education will continue to monitor local conditions and act in the best interest of students and families.”
Students and staff were required to wear masks during summer school, which was offered to students who had struggled academically last school year. The mandatory mask mandate ended July 31 when Gov. Cooper allowed a state of emergency order to expire.
Ms. Oliver, during the Monday meeting of the County Consolidated Human Services Board, said her department was “seeing an increase in calls from the school nurses related to cases identified in summer school and plan to engage in weekly calls with them once school is back in session for fall semester.”
County health officials said they could not provide the exact number of cases reported during summer school.
“The Carteret County Health Department can only provide an overall positive COVID-19 case count during a specific timeframe for children between the age of 0-17,” Nick Wilson, public information officer for the county, stated in an email response to the News-Times Wednesday. “That number would NOT reflect number of cases since not every positive case in this age group would be associated with summer school. Also, we do not document or capture if the positive case is a student or school employee.”
The school district had provided a weekly count of positive COVID-19 cases in schools on its website during the school year, but did not do so during summer school. Dr. Jackson did not say why officials stopped posting COVID-19 numbers during summer school.
Dr. Jackson said Friday the school system plans to post weekly positive COVID-19 case counts on its website once the new school year begins Monday, Aug. 23.
As for the letter, signed by Gov. Cooper, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and State Health Director Dr. Betsy Tilson, it states the recommendation regarding universal masking in schools stems from children under 12 not being eligible for the vaccine and low vaccination rates in the 12 to 18 age group.
The letter continues, “Our urgency is due to the rapidly increasing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in North Carolina. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled over the past two weeks, cases have increased by more than 50% in seven days, and the number of people going to the emergency department with COVID-like symptoms is rising.”
Officials also urged school officials to “encourage your staff and eligible students to get vaccinated.”
The letter further points out that some school boards in the state that had originally voted to make masks optional “wisely have reversed course. Please join them and others by adopting strong health protocols.”
Friday, the Carteret County Health Department reported there were 74 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in a 24-hour period since the Thursday update and one additional hospitalization, making 17 cases at Carteret Health Care. There were 264 cases considered active in the county Friday. The county reported its 60th COVID-related death Wednesday.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.