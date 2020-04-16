Western towns report good compliance with coronavirus restrictions

EMERALD ISLE — With Easter weekend – the traditional start of tourism season – come and gone, officials here and in Cape Carteret said Tuesday they were pleased with the response to restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Emerald Isle, like all other Bogue Banks towns, has imposed a ban on everyone but those on motorized vehicles going into the ocean. The town also has imposed a 14-day self-quarantine for residents and visitors who return to town.
Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said in an email that “traffic throughout the weekend was minimal.”
“The beach strand was visibly empty,” he added. “The restriction on short-term rentals, reduced recreational water access, and closure of public parking areas are working to protect Emerald Isle from the community spread of COVID-19.”
Mr. Zapp said the town has not and does not anticipate “instituting checkpoints or stopping residents for making essential trips,” as defined under Gov. Roy Cooper’s March stay-at-home executive order.
“Second-home owners remain visible on the island,” however, and the town continues to “ask all citizens to observe Gov. Cooper’s … order and to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control’s social-distancing recommendations.”
As for the ocean restrictions, Mr. Zapp said Police Chief Tony Reese reported that during the first 12 days of the prohibition, the police department issued 11 citations or warnings for non-compliance.
“Two individuals were swimming and nine persons were surfing,” he said.
In Cape Carteret, where there is a curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on all roads except Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road, Police Chief Bill McKinney said in an email he’s satisfied.
“I made frequent visits to Cape Carteret over the three-day weekend and saw nothing out of the ordinary,” he said. “I came into town last night and into the early morning hours (Monday night and Tuesday) and honestly saw my night officer driving by almost as frequently as civilian vehicles.”
The chief added that his officers “received no unusual complaints over the weekend. Officer (Richard) Eschbach stated Monday morning that the citizens appeared to be in compliance with the curfew, as the streets and highways were desolate during the night hours.”
Town Manager Zach Steffey agreed. In an email, he said, “These are truly unprecedented times in which we must utilize all available resources to keep our community safe.
“We are all eager to reach the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and we look forward to restoring normalcy to our community, to re-opening businesses and to welcoming visitors back into our community.”
The measures the town has taken, he said, are intended to limit travel into Cape Carteret from locations outside of Carteret County by individuals who are not property owners or their immediate family members” in order to “ help slow the spread of the virus.
“We may never know how many lives were saved by taking this proactive approach to protecting the residents of our Town,” he added in the email. “However, if just one life is saved as a result of our actions, we would consider our efforts to be a worthwhile endeavor.”
Cedar Point, the third largest town in western Carteret County, does not have a curfew or a self-quarantine requirement but officially urged residents and visitors to obey Gov. Cooper’s stay-at-home order and all social distancing requirements.
