MOREHEAD CITY — Martha’s Mission Cupboard, a nonprofit county food pantry, has seen a 54% increase in people seeking assistance, primarily due to the rising cost of groceries.
“I’m almost afraid to go to the grocery store because food is so high,” Ann Howard, 84, of Newport said as she picked up food from the mission Jan. 18. “With food prices and gas prices, and I’m on a fixed income, it’s hard. They’re great here, and I thank God for them.”
Sam Truell, 70, of Newport, agreed as he and his wife waited for their items.
“Both me and my wife are disabled and on fixed incomes from Social Security. Everything has gone up sky high,” he said. “Being able to come here is a blessing.”
Martha’s Mission Manager Ginger Wade said she anticipates the numbers to continue to rise, especially when COVID-19 emergency assistance food allotments stop at the end of February.
“We’re going to be inundated, and the numbers have already gone up,” she said. “We’ve already been told by DSS (County Department of Social Services) that we’ll be getting more vouchers (vouchers given to clients by DSS to get help from the mission). We told them to bring them on because that’s what we’re here for.”
According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, February 2023 is the last month those who have received COVID-19 Food and Nutrition Service assistance will get the extra benefits, called “emergency allotments.” This is due to a federal change that will end emergency allotments for all states as of March 2023.
Wade said she’s especially seeing an increase in the number of older adults seeking help.
“So many of our older people depend on medicines, and that’s very important for them,” she said. “If they’re on a fixed income and have to fill up with gas to get to the doctor, then pay for their meds, then face the food prices, they need help with food.”
As for actual numbers the mission has served, Wade said the nonprofit provided food to 4,602 individuals in 2022. That compares to 2,993 individuals in 2021. Since January is not complete, she did not have numbers for the month.
As the mission braces for the anticipated increase in people seeking assistance, it faces another challenge — lack of space to store and serve food. Martha’s Mission Executive Director Martha Bell said her board has been looking for a larger building for more than a year.
“We need something bigger than what we have now,” she said. “We’ve outgrown the building we’re in. We have been here for 35 years.”
Bell said the mission has started raising money for a new facility and plans to start a larger building campaign in the near future. However, she added that it’s been difficult to find available property that is affordable.
“It’s hard to find affordable property in this county,” she said. “I personally want something that already has a building on it that we can move into. We’d like it to be centrally located in the county so people can access it.”
Wade agreed that the mission is in desperate need of a larger building.
“We could do so much more if we could find a bigger building,” she said.
In addition to providing bags of nonperishable food and fresh vegetables and fruits to clients, the mission has also been offering an in-house thrift store that provides free items to those who get vouchers to receive food from the nonprofit.
“We give away items to our clients if they need them,” Wade said.
As people wait in the lobby to receive their bags of food, they can rummage through racks of donated clothes and coats, as well as shelves filled with a variety of items. The mission also helps with hygiene products and diapers, both for children and adults. Wade emphasized the items inside the building are only for those who come for food assistance.
Martha’s Mission last year added a Blessing Box outside of the building, where the general public can donate or retrieve free nonperishable food items. They can also donate or pickup other supplies, like blankets.
She thanked all those who donate to Martha’s Mission, including grocery stores, churches, organizations and individuals. Thanks to grocery store donations, the mission has now begun offering fresh vegetables and fruits to clients on the weeks they can’t receive their monthly food allotments.
“This has become very popular with our clients,” Wade said.
The organization also continues to offer special food kits for children, which are assembled at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
While the mission always welcomes donations of nonperishable food, Wade said they currently have a special need for items to fill the children’s packs. Items needed include pudding packs, pouches of tuna, macaroni and cheese, snack cakes, small boxes of raisins, small cans of Chef Boyardee, apple sauce cups, cereal and powdered milk.
She said in general the mission always needs boxed food items like Hamburger Helper, spaghetti, canned chicken, pastas, salad dressing, mustard, catsup, tea bags and other nonperishables.
Those wanting to donate nonperishable food and items such as clothing and blankets for the in-house thrift store can drop them by 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays. Bring donations to the garage doors at 901 Bay St., Morehead City.
Those wanting to make monetary donations can go to the Martha’s Mission website: marthasmission.com and give through the PayPal account. They can also mail checks to Martha’s Mission Cupboard, PO Box 603, Morehead City, NC 28557. Those wanting to donate toward the building fund should make a notation in the memo line.
Those who have property the mission board could consider can call 252-726-1717.
