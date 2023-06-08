MOREHEAD CITY — Two county public schools, along with community partners, have combined efforts to create a bookmobile to bring books to students to help combat reading loss and support summer reading.
Organizers of the the Title Wave bookmobile, a refurbished bus, held a launch party Wednesday evening at West Carteret High School. Those in attendance were able to view the vehicle, a collaborative project between Morehead City Primary School and West Carteret High School as well as multiple community partners. Face painting, games and reading activities were also part of the festivities.
The Title Wave was an answer for Morehead City Primary School’s media coordinator, Amanda McCall, to provide students with adequate materials for reading during the summer. A project that began in late 2022, the bookmobile is preparing to travel one day a week this summer to neighborhoods so students can board the bus and choose books.
“The potential impact of the Title Wave on the students of Carteret County is exciting to imagine,” McCall said. “This is truly a passion project of mine that is coming to fruition, and I hope the students and families of our community are as excited about it as I am. In my opinion, inspiring a love of reading is one of the most important tasks of being an educator. Reading builds leaders and the Title Wave can be a small part of that.”
Students will be allowed to keep the books to build home libraries. However, if the books are still gently used, they may donate them back to the Title Wave so other students and families can enjoy them. There will also be sections on the vehicle with books for children under the age of 5 as well as picture books in Spanish, so parents who read and speak primarily Spanish can help their children build literacy.
The bus will first target neighborhoods in the Morehead City area most in need of supplementary reading resources. After the initial launch this year, the goal is for the bus to visit other neighborhoods throughout Carteret County throughout the summer.
Several partners are responsible for creating the Title Wave, including students at West Carteret High School who are members of the National Art Honor Society, led by art teacher Amber Swanger. These students collaborated on the design of the bus as well as painted the inside and outside. Students in the construction core class at West Carteret, taught by Michael Litaker, have pitched in on the project as well. They deconstructed the inside of the bus, added flooring. They also built and mounted the shelving for books.
Community partners, such as members of the National Charity League, a mother-daughter philanthropic organization, are assisting with collecting and donating books as well as helping to get the books sorted and organized. The Morehead City Marlins baseball team is collaborating with the Title Wave as well. The bus will be parked at a few of the baseball games this summer, and players are working on scheduling to join the bus on routes a few times during the summer.
Local painter, Patrick Dolan, and friend Maureen Young volunteered their time and expertise in painting the base coat of the vehicle. The UPS store in Morehead City donated multiple boxes of new books. The local Females in Action workout group is organizing an event July 1 that will raise funds to be donated to the Title Wave.
“As a child growing up in a rural community, I was excited to visit our local library’s bookmobile every other Monday,” community member Holly Honeycutt said. “It was a highlight of my summer. Fast forward 30 years and now I’m a mom to three boys who also enjoy reading, or at least, looking at the pictures in books. Thanks to the dreams and hard work of Mrs. McCall, my boys get to experience something similar and equally amazing, the Title Wave. I’m thankful to the community sponsors and donors who have supported her on this journey as well. Additionally, as a mom, I have seen the impacts of the academic summer slide. The Title Wave will work against that dreaded summer slide by providing free books for the children in our community. The Title Wave is such a big win for the kids in our community. I can’t wait to experience it myself soon.”
Additional sponsors of the project include: Smile Makers at Coastal Carolina Orthodontics, Mary Cheatham King Real Estate, Chick-Fil-A in Morehead City, Davis Dentistry, Heritage Cabinet Company & Contracting Company, On the Move Physical Therapy, Robby Oakes Mortgage Company, Arts Council of Carteret County, Crystal Coast Quilters’ Guild and Carteret Writers.
