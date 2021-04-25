Cedar Point receives donation to build new pier in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point town manager David Rief said Thursday the town has received a large donation that should make it possible to replace a dilapidated pier in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park with a new one this year.
The new, 200-foot-long pier – the same length as the existing one – will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The announcement came during the board of commissioners’ monthly work session in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
“I’ve already sent out the request for proposals” for construction of the pier, Mr. Rief said. “The check is in the bank.”
He and Mayor Scott Hatsell described the donors, who wish to remain anonymous, as a couple who plan to move to Cedar Point, love the town and wanted to do something to help it. The donation was not solicited.
“They don’t want any recognition,” Mr. Rief said. “They reached out to (town clerk) Jayne (Calhoun) first.”
The manager said the design of the new pier includes a metal-roofed gazebo with seating at the end. It will be in the same location as the existing pier, and the manager said he’s already been assured by the N.C. Division of Coastal Management there will be no problems obtaining the permit for the construction.
The town has had a new pier in mind since it purchased the 56 acres of land for the park from the N.C. Masons for $2.8 million in 2019, paid for mostly with proceeds from a successful $2.5 million town bond referendum. However, because of budget concerns, the pier was not scheduled to be built this year.
Also during the meeting Thursday, Mr. Rief said the town has pre-applied for a $60,000 the DCM water access grant to build a kayak launch in the park, which adjoins the White Oak River and Boathouse Creek. It would include two floating launches, one ADA-compliant and one traditional. The facility would be at the site of a “temporary” kayak launch in the park, not far from the existing pier.
The DCM will review the pre-applications it receives, narrow that list, then announce grantees in November, so Mr. Rief doesn’t expect construction this year. But he said he feels good about the town’s chances, since the state program has $1 million available.
If the town receives the grant, it will have to provide a $20,000 match.
In another bit of good news related to the park, Mr. Rief told commissioners during the meeting New York-based Sterling National Bank, which bought the town’s bonds, has agreed to allow the town to make a $500,000 lump-sum payment on its debt Saturday, May 1, instead of waiting until 2024, as the town officials had been told earlier this year.
The $500,000 will come from a grant for a like amount the town received this year from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, two years after the state agency announced it had approved the grant application.
The lump-sum payment will significantly reduce the amount of interest the town has to pay back on the bonds. For example, Mr. Rief said the next payment, set for August, will be $4,000 lower than it would have been. The town’s annual payment on what is essentially a 20-year loan has been $185,000.
Finally, Mr. Rief told the board he believes Cedar point should finally receive another grant approved in 2019 – this one for $1.01 million from the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund – within a couple of weeks. It could also be used to pay down the park debt, eventually.
The park, the first in town, opened in November 2019 and is currently a natural area crisscrossed with hiking trails. It has a small parking area near the entrance at the end of Masonic Avenue. The town hopes to provide restroom facilities at some point.
Cedar Point has raised property tax rates each of the last two fiscal years to pay off the bonds.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.