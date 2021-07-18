Students learn from master wooden boatbuilder during Carteret Community College camp

MOREHEAD CITY — A group of Carteret County high school students spent last week building a traditional Down East skiff during a unique summer camp at Carteret Community College.
The instructor, Jimmy Amspacher, a longtime traditional boatbuilder from Marshallberg, taught the students Monday through Thursday how to take stacks of juniper wood and turn them into a 14-foot, Down East shove skiff. The boat’s name comes from the fact fishermen normally use a pole to shove the craft along the shores in search of flounder, clams and other seafood.
While Mr. Amspacher, known for his craftsmanship in constructing more than 500 wooden boats over his career, is passionate about his craft, he wanted the students to learn more than boatbuilding.
“I want them to learn about the principles of using hand tools and construction methods. I want them to get their hands dirty, work with their hands and learn some of the old traditions,” he said Wednesday as he supervised students filling in holes with putty on the wooden boat in the N.C. Marine Training and Education Center, or NC MARTEC, on the CCC campus in Morehead City.
Students attending the camp, like rising Croatan High School sophomore Sofia Mendolia of Newport, was looking for something that involved woodworking, so the camp was a perfect fit.
“I love woodworking in general,” she said. “I actually have a workshop at my house. I got a miter saw for my birthday and a work bench for Christmas. I’ve made an outdoor workbench and a plant holder for my mom. But I haven’t been able to do much since the price of lumber has gone up. I’m waiting for the prices to come back down so I can do more projects.”
Sofia said she’s enjoyed the camp and has picked up skills she hopes to use as she pursues her goal of becoming an engineer.
“It’s actually been really fun and there’s a lot of things you have to account for,” she said. “We’ve definitely worked hard. It’s just good to know how to work with your hands.”
Rising Croatan High School freshman Andrew Dunbar, too, said he’s enjoyed the camp because he has an interest in boatbuilding as a career.
“I thought it would be a good time to learn how to build boats,” he said. “It’s one of the things I’m interested in — becoming a boatbuilder.”
At the end of the camp Thursday, Andrew added, “I’m surprised at how much work it takes to build a boat.”
Students didn’t get the vessel completed by the end of the camp, but brought it near the point of painting.
Scott Leahy, coordinator of maritime programs at CCC, said the college’s boatbuilding students would complete the skiff and it would more than likely be put up for sale by the CCC Foundation as part of its boat donation fundraising program.
Mr. Leahy said while he would have liked to have seen the high school students complete the project, he was more concerned about the lessons they learned from a master boatbuilder.
“We wanted the students to be exposed to a trade and hopefully build an overall career interest in the maritime industry,” he said. “One of the most noteworthy things in a mariner’s history is to be able to say ‘I built a traditional wooden boat.’ Learning from Mr. Amspacher, a master boatbuilder, is something they will carry with them the rest of their lives.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.