NCCF creates special fund
The N.C. Community Foundation recently announced the creation of the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund to respond to nonprofit needs stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The fund will provide resources for nonprofit organizations in North Carolina that have been impacted severely by COVID‐19 through revenue loss and increased demand.
The fund’s focus will be to support nonprofits in marginalized communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus and its economic impacts and have been underserved by other sources of financial assistance, specifically communities of lower wealth, communities of color, mostly rural communities and where English may not be the primary language.
Rather than relying on more traditional, community fundraising methods, NCCF is seeking support from corporations and other foundations interested in contributing to a collection of large donations, which will then be distributed by NCCF in a way that addresses unmet needs in the flexible manner required in these tumultuous times.
For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
Officer gets promotion, award
Cape Carteret Police Officer Jeremy DeStefano, who is the school resource officer at White Oak Elementary School, has been promoted to master patrol officer and recently named officer of the year by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9960 in Cedar Point.
MPO DeStefano joined the Cape Carteret department in 2018.
EI cancels planning board meeting
The Emerald Isle Planning Board’s regular meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
