BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Public School System announced July 5 the hire of new assistant principals for the 2023-24 school year.
They are:
Amber Glass, named assistant principal at East Carteret High School. She replaces Chris Davis, who is the new principal at Croatan High School.
Jennifer Wilkie, named assistant principal at Morehead City Primary School. She replaces Charity Clemmons, who is now the principal of Beaufort Elementary School.
Merilee McLean, named assistant principal at Newport Middle School. She replaces Aubrey Godette, who is the new assistant principal at Morehead City Middle School.
Amy Brubaker, named assistant principal at Newport Elementary School. She replaces Laura Parish, who is the new principal at Newport Elementary School.
Glass will begin her new position at ECHS on July 17. Wilkie, McLean and Brubaker will begin on Aug. 1.
Glass, the new assistant principal for ECHS, has 10 years of experience in public education and is graduating from UNC-Wilmington with her Master of School Administration degree in December. She also holds degrees in elementary education, middle grades math, and special education from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. She has worked in Carteret County Public Schools since 2012 and served most recently as an administrative intern at Newport Middle School and West Carteret High School.
“I am honored to have been selected as East Carteret High School’s next assistant principal,” Glass said. “I can’t wait to work with the East Carteret students, staff and community for the upcoming school year and to become a part of the Mariner family.”
Wilkie, the new assistant principal for MCPS, earned her Master of School Administration degree as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from East Carolina University. She has worked in both Craven County Schools and Carteret County Public Schools as an educator. Since 2021, she has served as a kindergarten teacher at Beaufort Elementary School.
Wilkie said, “I am beyond excited to serve as the assistant principal of Morehead City Primary School. By working alongside the staff and community, the Sand Castle will continue to be a place where we put every child first, every day.”
McLean, the newest assistant principal for NMS, has been serving as a summer school administrator and an administrative intern for Carteret County Public Schools at Morehead City Primary, Beaufort Elementary and Beaufort Middle Schools since 2022. She began her career in education in 1997 and has worked as a middle school teacher in California, Maine and Japan. She has also worked in Craven County Schools and has served in CCPS as a fifth grade teacher at Beaufort Elementary School since 2020. She holds a Master of School Administration degree from UNC-Wilmington.
“I am very grateful to Carteret County Public Schools for the exceptional education my own three boys have received here,” McLean said. “It is with great gratitude that I have accepted the opportunity to serve the students, staff and families of Newport Middle School as assistant principal. I am excited to work alongside the Eagle family to support each student as they realize their potential.”
Brubaker, the newest assistant principal for NES, holds a Master of School Administration degree from East Carolina University and a Master of Library Science degree from Appalachian State University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from York College of Pennsylvania. Brubaker began working in Carteret County Public Schools in 2012 and also served as an elementary teacher and a K-5 reading specialist in other school systems in North Carolina. She returned to CCPS in 2020, most recently serving as an instructional coach.
“It is an honor to be named the assistant principal at Newport Elementary, a school that has always held a special place in my heart,” Brubaker said. “Newport Elementary School has not only shaped me as an educator, but it also gave my own children an outstanding education in their foundational years. I consider it a great privilege to serve alongside our dedicated staff and families to ensure success for all students. I look forward to an amazing year with our NES Hawks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.