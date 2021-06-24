Carteret County reports slight decrease in active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department reported a slight decrease Wednesday in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county.
There were 14 active cases as of Wednesday, down from 15 Monday.
Also, five people are hospitalized for COVID-19 care at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, the same number reported Monday.
There are 5,160 confirmed recovered cases to date, up from 5,155 Monday. There have been 5,232 confirmed cases reported in the county since the pandemic started.
As of Wednesday, there have been 58 COVID-19 related deaths, with the most recent reported Monday.
The new report comes on the heels of health officials announcing increased levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, were detected in the town of Beaufort’s wastewater in the last two weeks. Public health officials are encouraging residents and visitors to adhere to public health guidelines and seek a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine clinics are held every Friday at the health department, located at 3820-A Bridges St. in Morehead City. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 252-728-8550, option 2, or going online to myspot.nc.gov and selecting Carteret County Health Department.
