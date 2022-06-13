MOREHEAD CITY — It’s critical that senior citizens and those with disabilities have adequate cooling during the hot summer months.
To help meet that need, Carteret County Aging Services, through Operation Fan Heat Relief, is giving away more than 30 fans at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City to county residents who meet certain criteria.
To qualify for a free fan, a person:
Must be 60 years of age or older or be younger than 60 with a qualifying disability.
Must show a valid driver’s license or ID providing proof of age and be a resident of Carteret County.
Must have a home situation where a threat to health and well-being exist.
Center health and wellness coordinator Chris Cannon said fans, provided through a grant from Duke Energy, would be given away until they run out.
“It’s critical that seniors have a way to stay cool in the summer heat and humidity,” Mr. Cannon said. “The heat and humidity can be detrimental to their health if they don’t have air flow.”
Lakisha Williams, director of aging services for Carteret County, in a press release, too, said it’s important for seniors to have a way to cool off.
“The summer heat is a serious health concern for many senior citizens who are living in homes without air conditioning or other means of cooling,” she said. “When temperatures rise to these dangerous levels, seniors should open windows to release trapped air and use a fan to circulate the air in a home.”
During the hottest days of summer, Ms. Williams said senior citizens should wear lightweight clothing and avoid strenuous activity in the hot sun or in other hot areas. If they must be out in the sun, they should wear a head covering.
She added that seniors should drink plenty of non-alcoholic liquids — warm and cool. The body loses fluids in the heat, and drinking lots of liquids helps avoid dehydration.
Ms. Williams urged seniors to take the proper precautions because, “the combination of extreme temperatures and high humidity can cause heat related illnesses in senior citizens.”
The early warning signs of heat stress are decreased energy, slight loss of appetite, light-headedness and nausea. People experiencing these symptoms should go to a cool environment, drink liquids, remove excess clothing and rest.
Serious signs of heat stress include: flushed, hot, dry skin; fainting; a rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; vomiting; and increased body temperature of more than 104 degrees. Anyone with these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention by calling 911.
To request a fan or obtain more information, call the Carteret County Aging Services at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center at 252-247-2626.
