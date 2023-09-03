SMYRNA — Smyrna Elementary School kindergarten teacher Nora Lawrence read a book about the first day of school to a small group of 5-year-olds sitting on a colorful carpet Wednesday.
With only five children, Lawrence was able to get to know each child’s unique personality and basic skill set.
Down the hall, pre-kindergarten teacher Ryan Morris was also working with a small group of children, teaching them the ropes of lining up for recess and playing in centers.
Similar scenes were taking place in public school classrooms across the county this week as teachers prepared 479 kindergartners and 204 prekindergarten students for their first full day of school. Originally, kindergarten students were supposed to start their first full day Aug. 31, but due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Idalia, they reported Friday.
Prekindergarten students will report Sept. 5. Students in grades 1-12 returned to classrooms Aug. 28.
To help alleviate the stress of transitioning from home to the classroom, North Carolina public schools host small groups of pre-K and kindergarten children a few days prior to their first full day. During the half-day visits, students are taught simple school rules, assessed on basic behaviors and skills, and tour the school.
While teachers formerly did home visits the first week, that was discontinued due to COVID-19.
Dr. Anna Brooks, director of Elementary Education for Carteret County Public Schools (CCPS), welcomed the youngest students to the 2023-24 academic year.
“We are excited to welcome our kindergartners, the Class of 2036, to CCPS,” she said.
Brooks pointed out some of the benefits of small group visits in preparing children.
“Having a staggered entry schedule allows our students and their families the opportunity to have a more personalized experience in transitioning to kindergarten,” she said. “Having students come into kindergarten in small groups allows for students to get to know the school building and staff, meet new classmates and learn all about their new classroom. Staggered entry is also a beneficial experience for the classroom teacher because with a smaller number of students, the teacher can connect with each student, getting to know him or her as an individual before bringing in the entire class.”
Lawrence agreed the visits help set the tone for the school year.
“I think it’s important that they want to come to school and that it’s fun,” she said. “I try to get them engaged and make a connection to build relationships.”
During their visits, Lawrence read to the children, did math activities, took them on a scavenger hunt through the school and allowed them to play in learning centers.
For pre-K students, Morris, too, said staggered visits can help alleviate the stress of starting school for the first time.
“It allows for a smooth transition to pre-K for students and parents,” Morris said. “For teachers, it allows us to teach the school rules in small groups instead of 16 children. It eases the stress rather than starting them all at once.”
The pre-K teacher spent time getting to know each child and reviewing school rules and routines.
Parent Kaselun Moore of Straits, who has a daughter starting kindergarten, said she liked the small group visits.
“It gets them in a smaller group setting to learn and know what to expect and not be overwhelmed at one time,” Moore said.
Parent Lauren Hancock of Smyrna, who has a son starting preK, agreed.
“It gives them a chance to get to know the teacher and a chance to get to know their school,” she said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
