PELETIER — The Peletier Board of Commissioners Monday night voted unanimously to move $50,000 from the town’s American Recovery Plan Act account to a fund set up to pay for repairs at a historic church the town owns on Peletier Loop Road.
The board, during its monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58, also voted unanimously to hire Mayor Dale Sowers’ company, DKS Construction, to do up to about $30,00 worth of the needed work on the former Unitarian Church, which dates to the early 1900s.
The building was Peletier’s first town hall and served as a community center. It has been used occasionally in recent years by another church group.
Mayor Sowers said informal bids are allowed under state law for such projects that cost $30,000 or less.
The UNC School of Government website states that for purchase, construction and repair projects of $30,000 or less, informal bids are fine.
The votes came on the heels of volunteers – including Mayor Sowers, his employees and community volunteers – spending 7 to 10 days in late October hand-scraping the old peeling paint off the structure and giving it a clean, white paint job.
The whole process began in September when local author and historian Dr. Jack Dudley appeared before the board and offered to donate $5,000 to help pay for repairs. “A lot of my family is buried (in the cemetery) back there,” he said in August. “It means a lot to me.”
Dr. Dudley has since made his donation, as have others, bringing the donation total in the fund to $10,100. Officials believe there will be more donations. Recently, Dr. Dudley said he was very pleased to see repairs had started after encouraging it for years.
One of the community volunteers, Donna Bierly, said during a break from working on the building in late October, she was proud to be helping and was “in awe” of the work being done by a handful of volunteers and the crew led by Mayor Dale Sowers.
“Everyone is working so hard,” Bierly said at that time. “It’s hard, nasty working, scraping this paint off. It’s very meaningful, and I’m proud to be small part of it.”
But just painting the old building isn’t enough to bring it up to anything near truly usable condition.
Mayor Sowers said during the meeting Monday the building needs foundation work, a new roof, some repairs inside, plus a new heating and air condition system, as vandals/thieves gutted the inside of the existing unit some time ago. The inside walls and ceilings need to be scraped and painted, and lights need to be replaced.
Commissioner Dan Taylor brought up the issue Monday night, suggesting that ARPA funds could be used. Mayor Sowers said he had told by knowledgeable town managers that is true.
Once the board approved the transfer, Mayor Sowers asked if anyone would object if “my crew work on it. I’d like to do the job.”
He said he and his crew had worked free during the October work, were exceedingly careful with the fragile historic structure and wasn’t sure the town would get any realistic and affordable bids to do the work. He added that he and his workers understand and appreciate the love many area residents have for the building. It hosted marriages and funerals and countless services, and many living persons have ancestors buried in the small cemetery.
Others in the audience agreed it was highly unlikely anyone would submit an affordable bid for the work.
Taylor said he would have no problem awarding the contract to the mayor’s company. “I know it will be done correctly,” he said of the impending work. Nor did commissioners David Bragg, Tim Quinn and Walter Vinson object. Commission Steven Overby was absent and excused by the board.
Mayor Sowers said he will be extremely transparent, submitting all receipts to the town for approval. He also said he will make all repairs as close as possible to the original old building.
During the public comment period at the end of the meeting, Bierly said she had watched the careful work by DKS Construction in October and was impressed. “I totally trust him out there,” she said.
Dunn added that she thinks once the building is in good shape, it can make money for the town through rentals for weddings and other events, and believes additional donations will come in.
Another community volunteer worker, Lauren Daniel, said she’d like to lead a volunteer effort to plant trees and do other landscaping work at the church, and firmly believes Sowers and his crew are the right people for the job. But she suggested that for “optics,” the town go through due process and seek bids for the work. “It will be in the papers.”
Mayor Sowers brushed that off, saying the “papers” are “liars.”
In one of his Swansboro history books, “Swansboro: The Friendly City By the Sea,” Dr. Dudley wrote that the Unitarians came to the White Oak-Swansboro area of Carteret and Onslow counties in 1902 and shortly thereafter built the church and one in Swansboro. They also built and taught in schools in the area.
But the Unitarians, based in Boston, ended their Swansboro mission in 1931 and deeded the property to the Universalists, who years later combined with Unitarians to form the Unitarian-Universalist Association, which still has a presence in the area, including fellowships in Morehead City and New Bern.
The Universalists in 1948 deeded the property to the White Oak Community, according to Dr. Dudley’s book, and set up a board of trustees that included a representative of the community, a representative of the Primitive Baptist group, a representative of the Unitarian group and a representative of the Methodist group.
The board included folks with last names still familiar in the Peletier area: Rhue, Norris and McCausley. Town Commissioner Bragg and former Commissioner Alice Dunn are the two current trustees, representing the town and the Primitive Baptist Church that has occasionally used the building.
