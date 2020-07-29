CARTERET COUNTY — Environment North Carolina invites environmentalists and others to join them for a free virtual screening of the documentary “The Story of Plastic.”
ENC announced it’s hosting the free virtual screening of the new documentary and exposé, which ENC said uncovers “the ugly truth behind the current global plastic pollution crisis.” The screening is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, and ENC will hold a panel discussion with on how to reduce single-use plastics afterward.
The panel will include Plastic Ocean Project representative Bonne Monteleone, State Rep. Zack Hawkins, D-Durham, and documentary journalist Zoe Carpenter. Anyone interested in joining the screening and discussion may do so via Zoom by visiting the website publicinterestnetwork-org.zoom.us/j/93214528800?pwd=VkxHa2xtYmltVHRRYzc0blpRMVE4dz09#success and entering the password 065643.
Interested participants may also join the discussion by phone at 301-715-8592 and entering the meeting ID number 932 1452 8800.
“The Story of Plastic takes a sweeping look at the man-made crisis of plastic pollution and the worldwide effect it has on the health of our planet and the people who inhabit it,” ENC said. “Spanning three continents, the film illustrates the ongoing catastrophe: fields full of garbage, veritable mountains of trash, rivers and seas clogged with waste, and skies choked with the poisonous emissions from plastic production and processing.”
ENC is an environmental nonprofit with the mission “to transform the power of our imaginations and our ideas into change that makes the world a greener and healthier place for all.”
More information on the organization is available at its website, environmentnorthcarolina.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.