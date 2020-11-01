Voters to head to the polls Tuesday to decide presidential race, more

CARTERET COUNTY — A long campaign season will culminate Tuesday as Americans head to the polls for the 2020 General Election, and in Carteret County, more than 60% of registered voters have already cast their ballot.

One-stop early voting concluded Saturday, and by that time, 29,864 county residents had cast a ballot in person.

Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m., 26 polling sites will open across the county to accept voters. The sites will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, and all voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish said given the turnout thus far, she doesn’t predict voters will face lines at the polls.

“Right now, I think we’re over 62 percent voted,” she noted Friday.

Voters are reminded they must cast their ballot in their assigned precinct on Election Day. Some polling place changes have occurred since the last election, however. Voters in Atlantic, Sea Level and Cedar Island will all vote at the Atlantic Fire Department, while voters in Indian Beach, Salter Path and Pine Knoll Shores will all vote at Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall.

Ms. Sabadish said the coronavirus safety measures being used at the county’s one-stop sites will be in place on Election Day at the precincts. Those include poll workers wearing masks and other personal protective equipment, limited capacity within the voting site, social distancing, cleaning surfaces after each voter and voters receiving their own pen to mark the ballot.

“We are getting all the polling sites professionally cleaned before and after,” Ms. Sabadish noted.

While early voting wrapped up Saturday, absentee-by-mail voting continues through Tuesday. Those voters can take their voted absentee ballot to the BOE office on Live Oak Street in Beaufort Tuesday to cast it, but polling sites on Election Day will not accept mail-in ballots.

Those intent on mailing them in must have them postmarked by Tuesday, and the BOE must receive the ballot by Thursday, Nov. 12.

