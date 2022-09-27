MOREHEAD CITY - In an effort to help fight the rising tide of opioid overdoses in the county, three education and training sessions were held last week at several locations.
The event was called Carteret Cares and took place Sept. 20 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, Sept. 21 at the Fort Benjamin Recreation Center in Newport and Sept. 22 at The Bridge Downeast at Harkers Island.
A panel of local health officials, community leaders and law enforcement banded together to give the public more information on the crisis and show how to properly administer the life-saving opioid antagonist Narcan.
Residents were also educated about the risks of heroin and prescription opioid use, the signs of addiction, drug use trends and resources in the community to prevent and treat an overdose.
Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver began the discussion Sept. 20 with a brief overview of what is considered an opioid and its effects on the body.
One of her main points was that there is not a single path forward for each person with an addiction problem.
"This epidemic is touching us all in some way or another," Oliver said. "We want so much to know what the magic solution is, but there is not a one-size-fits-all solution."
For most of the century, motor vehicle crashes were the leading cause of death in North Carolina, but in 2010, poisoning deaths overtook vehicle deaths in the state, according to Oliver.
With the rise of COVID-19 in 2019, not only did it cause sickness, but the virus caused loss of jobs and depression in the general public. For many people, that could potentially trigger sad emotions and lead to abusing drugs. From 2019-2021, there was a 40% increase in overdose deaths in North Carolina.
In 2022, there were 53 opioid overdoses in Carteret County, down from 64 last year, and more than 300 Narcan kits have been distributed for free from the county's Health Department.
Director of Carteret County EMS services Jimmy Machipness took a few moments to share his professional experiences with the opioid crisis before demonstrating how to properly administer Narcan.
He said emergency services have already been dispatched 201 times this year for overdoses in the county. One of the tools his responders use to save a life is called Narcan, a substance that is inhaled and will wake a person in three to five minutes after reversing the effects of opioids in their system.
"We're not going to stop this epidemic by giving you Narcan," Machipness said. "It's a band aid. The people who are going to really save you from this epidemic are the people in the back of this building that run the support programs."
Some of support groups in attendance at the meeting Sept. 20 in Morehead City were Loaves and Fishes Counseling from Beaufort, RHA Behavioral Health which provides comprehensive clinical assessment, therapy and intensive in-home services for the area, Family Medicine and Rehabilitation Center in Morehead City and Narcotics Anonymous Fellowship that meets every night at 7 p.m. in the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City.
Narcan is available for free at the Carteret County Health Department for anyone who is in need. For more information on services in the area for those who are struggling, visit the heatlh department's website at https://www.carteretcountync.gov/836/Health-Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.