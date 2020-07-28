WRC renames Cedar Point public access for executive director

RALEIGH — At a business last week, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Chairperson David Hoyle Jr. recognized Executive Director Gordon Myers for his service to the agency and announced the public fishing and boating access area in Cedar Point has been named in his honor.
Mr. Myers’ last day as executive director is Friday.
“The Commission chose to name the Cedar Point Public Fishing and Boating Access Area after you as a way of memorializing your commitment and leadership,” Commissioner Wes Seegars said. “I speak on behalf of Commissioners, agency staff and the citizens of North Carolina in expressing appreciation for your dedication and service all these years.”
Mr. Myers has served as executive director of the WRC since 2008. After graduating from N.C. State University with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering in 1990, he spent 17 years in the agency’s engineering division, where he was involved with design and construction of boating access areas, fishing piers and other infrastructure. He also oversaw development of the LEED certified agency headquarters, the first sustainably designed state government office building in North Carolina.
“Boating access areas are near and dear to me, because they, as are our fishing access areas and game lands, the doorways to the state’s amazing wildlife resources,” Mr. Myers said in response. “This is deeply meaningful, and I can’t thank you enough.”
The Gordon S. Myers Public Fishing and Boating Access Area is located at 144 Cedar Point Blvd. on Highway 24 east of the White Oak River Bridge. It provides access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Its amenities include a 70-foot fishing pier, a two-lane boat ramp and a paved parking lot with eight single-vehicle spaces and 39 parking spots for vehicles with trailers.
