BOGUE — The smallest town in western Carteret County lost a friend, public servant and a walking history of its past Friday when 84-year-old Bogue Councilman Herbert Page died after a long illness.
“We can’t replace him, his personality or his knowledge,” Mayor Bobby O’Chat said Tuesday. “He’s going to be missed. He was a good man.”
Mr. Page leaves behind a wife, Shirley Guthrie Page of the home, three brothers, brothers, William Archie Page Jr., Dewitt D. Page and Leo Barrington Page Sr., as well as considerable extended family.
His service was Monday at Broad Creek Church of God.
Mr. Page was one of the founding fathers of Bogue, which was chartered by the General Assembly in 1995 after he and others grew concerned about the largely rural area possibly being annexed by Cape Carteret, which shares a border with the now town. Residents of the longtime farming and fishing community along Highway 24 didn’t want the increased taxes that would have been imposed by Cape Carteret in addition to the county taxes and didn’t want to risk losing the rural character of the community.
Since 1995, Bogue has maintained a property tax rate of 5 cents per $100 of assessed value, the lowest a municipality is allowed to set by the state.
“Herbert had been on the council since incorporation in 1995,” Mayor O’Chat said. “He didn’t talk a lot. He didn’t talk just to hear himself talk, and people knew that.
“But he was very smart,” the mayor continued. “He (co-owned) and operated the granary (P&G) in Morehead City for many years. And when he stopped that, he wanted to farm, and he was a good farmer.”
On the council, everyone elected since the town incorporated depended on the knowledge of Mr. Page for guidance, officials said.
“He was great to work with,” Mayor O’Chat said Tuesday. “He always tried to find common ground to get things done.”
Former Mayor Ricky Taylor said he worked with and for Mr. Page on the farm in tobacco and produce, then at the granary, beginning at age 5.
“He was a good man,” he said. “He was a prankster, but he was straight-up good. He loved this community and I had a lot of respect for him. I will miss him.”
One of Mr. Page’s best friends was Nicki Krajacic, who echoed the recurring theme: “He was just a good man.”
But he went deeper.
“He was like a daddy to me and to Ricky (Taylor), he said. “My dad was in the service, and when he and my mom got divorced, I didn’t have anybody.
“Herbert was a blessing to me,” he continued. “Me and him and Ricky have been together for about 40 years. He’s always been kind-hearted and ready to help anybody, didn’t matter who, not nary a bit. He was ready to help anybody.”
Like Mr. Taylor, Mr. Krajacic said Mr. Page “liked to clown around … This has tore me up worse than when my mother died.
“Me and Ricky, when we signed the guest book at the funeral home, we both put ‘Page’ behind our own last names.”
Mayor O’Chat said Mr. Page had deep roots in the area and in Bogue, even though he was born in in Beulaville in Duplin County in 1936.
He graduated from Swansboro High School in 1955, then served in the U.S. Navy before working at the N.C. Port of Morehead City for 20 years.
He was also a devoted churchgoer, the mayor said, attending Broad Creek Church of God, and was president for a time of the now defunct Crystal Coast Amphitheater near Peletier, where he produced a popular Christian musical drama “Worthy is the Lamb,” which drew thousands of people decades ago.
Mr. Page also was a big supporter of the U.S. Armed Forces and particularly Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip and training base for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock.
His term on the council expires at the end of 2023, and the council will need to appoint someone in the interim.
