County reports 401 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported Tuesday there are currently 401 documented active cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County, with 76 new cases confirmed since Dec. 23.
County offices were closed through Monday for the Christmas holiday, so Tuesday’s COVID-19 update is the first to be released since Dec. 23. In the update, officials reported there have been 2,732 total COVID-19 cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic, with 2,306 people considered recovered and a death toll of 25.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported 12 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at the facility Tuesday, compared to 11 hospitalizations reported prior to the holiday.
Statewide, hospitalizations reached a record high number for the third consecutive day Tuesday with 3,377 people reportedly hospitalized with the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.