BEAUFORT —Join the fun at the Beaufort Historical Association’s annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m.
Children ages 7 and younger are invited to search on the grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site for hidden eggs filled with candy and enjoy light refreshments.
The event, coordinated with volunteers from The National Charity League, a mother-daughter service organization, is fun for the whole family.
Children will be divided into age-appropriate groups and sent to different areas of the Beaufort Historic Site to search for eggs. The event is free. The only thing participants need to bring is their own Easter basket. Arrive early to get positioned for the start of the hunt. Gates to the grounds will open at 11 a.m. sharp for all age groups.
For more information, call the BHA at 252-728-5225, go online to beauforthistoricsite.org or stop by the Welcome Center at 130 Turner St. in Beaufort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.