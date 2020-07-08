Full Gospel Businessmen
Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cox’s Restaurant in Morehead City. The speaker will be Maj. Aaron Goldfarb of The Salvation Army in Morehead City.
Parkview Baptist
In conjunction with Farmers to Families, Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold a food distribution at 2:30 p.m. each Wednesday for eight weeks, beginning today, in the parking lot, for families affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Food boxes will include sandwich meat, milk and cheese. All food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The church will hold a vacation Bible school and day camp Monday-Friday, July 27-31. Registration is online at parkviewnow.com, and those who register by Sunday will receive a free T-shirt.
The traditional VBS activities will be held from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 4 through fifth grade. Day camp activities will begin at noon and end at 4 p.m. for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade.
If parents want their children to be in both activities for the entire day, they will need to register them for both events. Vacation Bible school is free, however the day camp is $50 per child.
The church will re-start a free monthly Movie Night at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1. The evening will include refreshments and a reimagined version of the movie “Lion King.”
Church leaders said they are committed to following Centers for Disease Control guidelines of maintaining social distancing and encouraging wearing face masks. In addition, anyone serving food will be wearing protective gloves and face masks. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up at each entrance of the building. The building is cleaned and sanitized after each use.
