ATLANTIC BEACH — Officials say rumors of a helicopter crash near Atlantic Beach Thursday are false.
Friday morning, Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson said a call came in Thursday night that turned out to be a beachgoer flying a remote-control drone, which had fallen into the water.
No further information was available.
