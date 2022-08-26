PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores police, fire and EMS workers Thursday afternoon rescued six swimmers from a rip current in the ocean near the Windjammer Inn and two had to be transported to Carteret Health Care.
“All six were exhausted, one to the point where he could not stand without assistance from a firefighter,” Town Manager Brian Kramer said. “Several had injected enough saltwater that they were very sick. This was a serious event.”
Kramer said the victims – all in their 20s and on a day trip from Raleigh – were all swimming in a dangerous rip current, and five had no means of flotation.
“The person who did have flotation had a single Styrofoam noodle,” Kramer said. “The rescue jet ski pulled several of the victims to shore, and a PKS Fire Department swimmer pulled in another.
“They reported that all of the victims had only their heads above water,” Kramer said. “One victim was going under the water to the extent that the rescue jet ski initially did not see him and passed him to get others. They were close to being lost.”
Kramer added that the fire department captain reported the ocean was so calm and flat that a skiff could have been launched in the water.
Friday, Kramer noted that it was the second six-person rescue event in the town this month.
He also said both of those taken to the hospital Thursday were released Thursday night and praised his town’s emergency departments and others on Bogue Banks.
“The teamwork is saving lives,” he said. “In our first six-person event on Aug. 8, an Indian Beach ambulance took people to the hospital. Yesterday, it was an Atlantic Beach ambulance. We all work together smoothly. It’s a real force-multiplier."
Kramer urged all beachgoers to use caution.
“We have six to seven weeks of swimming season remaining,” he said. “Let’s get to the finish line without a tragedy by remembering three things:
· Do not go into the ocean without a means of flotation. It simply does not make sense in this environment unless you are an experienced ocean swimmer.
· Learn to recognize a rip current. The FD crew says that the rip was so clearly obvious that anyone who took even a cursory look before entering the water would have seen it.
· Do not mistake calm and flat seas as an indication that there is less risk of danger in the water. We are often asked why flags are yellow or red when the ocean is as flat as lake on a windless day. Today tells us why.”
