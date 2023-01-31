BEAUFORT - As protesters across the country speak out against police brutality following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., similar calls to end the use of excessive force were heard from the Beaufort Police Department.
In a prepared statement released via the department's social media, Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr. called the act "senseless" and "completely preventable."
"There are no excuses for the actions and complete disregard shown for the life of Tyre," Burdette said. "Police chiefs across the country have made the same pledge to their communities that I have made to you, that it is my duty and honor to keep you safe and protect you."
The topic of police-civilian relations and public safety was again thrust into the national eye after videos released Jan. 27 by the city of Memphis showed Nichols was repeatedly kicked, punched and hit with batons by five officers following a Jan. 7 traffic stop.
Nichols died three days later due to injuries sustained in a “use-of-force incident with officers,” according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The official police report describes Nichols as a combative subject who "started to fight" with officers and reached for their gun, however, video evidence collected from police body cameras and street surveillance cameras show a vastly different situation with Nichols never appearing to fight back as he is severely beaten.
The Memphis Police Department has already fired and charged five officers with murder for the beating. Two more officers have also been suspended.
In addition, two emergency medical technicians and a fire lieutenant who responded to the scene were fired for violating multiple policies.
In his statement Friday, Burdette characterized the slaying as a failure to fulfill the promise sworn by police officers to protect the sanctity of life.
"What I witnessed tonight was a grotesque display of power in the hands of individuals abusing the sacred role they held in their community," Burdette said.
While Nichols' murder marks the latest high-profile instance of death from excessive force in recent years, Burdette also acknowledged a similar outrage felt after George Floyd died on May 25, 2020 in Minnesota.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed after white Minneapolis, Minn. police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes as he repeatedly said he couldn't breathe.
This prompted nationwide protests and demonstrations against police brutality and systematic racism.
In Beaufort, peaceful protests in the streets drew nearly 100 people despite the novel threat of COVID-19.
Many protesters were observed carrying signs proclaiming "Black Lives Matter" and other declarations calling for racial equality and societal change.
"The community dialogue and demonstrations held here locally in Beaufort following the death of George Floyd provided insight and a common ground," Burdette said. "We all demand an end to law enforcement's use of excessive force. The light and hope that broke through these conversations was the understanding that those actions, those types of officers and that abusive culture do not exist here. It will never be tolerated, and that is a promise."
Here is the chief's full statement:
"Good evening, my name is Paul Burdette and I'm your police chief at the Beaufort Police Department. Given the events that have transpired surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols, I felt it coming upon me to address you, the community, with a prepared statement about the actions and the video that we've all seen. My heart is heavy tonight as I once again come before you to speak about another tragic death at the hands of law enforcement. There are no words that can ease the pain, anger and heartbreak you are feeling. I feel them too. The death of Tyre Nichols was senseless and completely preventable. There are no excuses for the actions and complete disregard shown for the life of Tyre. Police chiefs across the country have made the same pledge to their communities that I have made to you, that it is my duty and honor to keep you safe and protect you. With this pledge comes a great responsibility that is to ensure we have the staff in place who embrace their role as community caretakers and protectors and promise to place the utmost importance on the sanctity of life. What happened to Tyre was a direct result of what happens when individuals within the department intentionally refused to honor that promise. What I witnessed tonight was a grotesque display of power in the hands of individuals abusing the sacred role they held in their community. This was obvious and the consequences of their actions were swift with termination and subsequent criminal prosecution. The death of George Floyd brought the law enforcement profession, our values and our training into a national conversation. The demonstrations and protests that followed paved the way for some meaningful conversations and a renewed commitment to ensure that law enforcement professionals understand the awesome responsibility bestowed upon us. There have been sweeping legislative initiatives to address training, accountability and transparency. While progress has been made, that is of no comfort to the family of Tyre Nichols who find themselves standing before us completely devastated with more questions than answers. This is deeper than a training issue. It's deeper than a transparency issue. This is a human issue. This demands an examination and understanding as to whether you have men and women of sound character willing to make the right choice every day, no matter what. As your chief, I consistently review the work, actions and character of my officers. You deserve that. I deserve that. I do not take my responsibility to you lightly, neither do my staff. The community dialogue and demonstrations held here locally in Beaufort following the death of George Floyd provided insight and a common ground that we all demand an end to law enforcement's use of excessive force. The light and hope that broke through these conversations was the understanding that those actions, those types of officers and that abusive culture do not exist here. It will never be tolerated and that is a promise. As we move forward, please pray for Tyre's family, the Memphis community and each other as we begin the healing process. My pledge to you remains the same. We see you, we hear you, we listen and we are blessed to be of service to you. Thank you."
