HARKER ISLAND — The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore will close Saturday with the approach of Hurricane Isaias.
According to an announcement from the NPS, Isaias is forecast to be a potential threat to Cape Lookout, as current projections show the storm passing across or very near to the coast of eastern North Carolina.
“Currently, Isaias has a land fall projected on the Outer Banks Monday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane,” the park service said Friday afternoon, “with winds around 80 mph. There is still a possibility that the track could shift east or west as the storm moves up the coast of the southeastern United States.”
The NPS said Cape Lookout and the Light Station Visitor Center on South Core Banks will close at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Harkers Island Visitor Center will close at noon Saturday. Meanwhile, the Keepers Quarters Museum is closed as of Friday.
Island Express Ferry Service will run as normal from Harkers Island Saturday, but will be closed Sunday. The ferry service service from Beaufort is closed as of Friday through at least Tuesday.
More information is available by calling Island Express Ferry Service at 252-728-7433.
Great Island Cabin Camp will close at 10 a.m. Saturday. Reservations at the camp are canceled from Saturday through Friday, Aug. 7, with additional closure beyond this timeframe pending the storm’s arrival and impacts.
Visitors with upcoming reservations should monitor the weather conditions. Canceled reservations due to weather will be issued a full refund at the website recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.
Visitors with vehicle ferry reservations may call their respective ferry services for more information regarding schedule and/or reservations at the following:
- For visitors heading to North Core Banks - Morris Marina in Atlantic at 252-225-4261.
- For visitors heading to South Core Banks - Cape Lookout Cabins and Camps Ferry Service in Davis at 252-729-9751 or Davis Shore Ferry, also in Davis, at 252-729-3474.
The NPS staff is monitoring ongoing developments with Hurricane Isaias and will post updates or closures as needed on the park website at go.nps.gov/stormwatch, via Facebook at facebook.com/CapeLookoutNPS and Twitter at twitter.com/CapeLookoutNPS.
