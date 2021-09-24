CARTERET COUNTY — The number ofactive COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations went down in Carteret County Friday, though the test positivity rate remains higher than the stated 5% goal.
Health officials confirmed 32 new cases since Thursday, bringing the overall total 7,724 known cases in Carteret County since March 2020. Of those, 319 cases are considered active, down from 353 reported Thursday.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll is 78, with four deaths reported this week and 18 since Aug. 23.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City declined since Thursday, as well, with 20 reported Friday afternoon. The majority of those hospitalized, 16 patients, are reportedly not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the other four patients are fully vaccinated.
In Carteret County, the test positivity rate, which represents the number of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted, was 9.6% as of Friday afternoon, higher than the state’s rate of 8.6%. The County Board of Education voted this week to make face masks optional when the local rate drops below 5%, which is also the state Department of Health and Human Service’s goal for the positivity rate.
Carteret County Schools reported as of 4 p.m. Friday there were 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools Sept. 17-23, down from 86 cases the previous week.
The case count represents 0.72% of the school system’s population. There are currently 8,040 students enrolled in county public schools, with 1,070 employees.
Cases were reported at numerous schools, including Beaufort Elementary, Beaufort Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary, Broad Creek Middle, Croatan High, East Carteret High, Morehead City Elementary, Morehead City Middle, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary, Newport Middle, West Carteret High and White Oak Elementary schools.
Broad Creek Middle School reported the highest number of cases at 14.
Meanwhile, Carteret Community College reported seven active COVID-19 cases on campus as of Friday, up from five last week. The last known date of exposure on campus was Sept. 20.
Reported cases only include individuals who report testing positive and have been on campus within a 48-hour window from symptom onset or a positive test. There have been a total of 68 confirmed cases at the college since the start of the pandemic.
To make a free vaccine appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
