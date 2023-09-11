CEDAR POINT — As part of a fundraising effort for the N.C. Coastal Federation, members of the Outrigger Canoe Club of Wrightsville Beach will embark Wednesday evening on a paddling journey from Boathouse Creek Walking Trails in Cedar Point to Hatteras Village.
According to a news release from the club, the approximately 125-mile journey is the second leg of a three-year endeavor to paddle the entire coast of North Carolina in a six-person Hawaiian-style outrigger canoe.
The paddlers' mission is to advocate for clean water, empower local communities, bring awareness of contamination, and protect the most vital element of our lives: water.
A small kickoff event, including a traditional Hawaiian blessing (pule) of the canoe, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the dock in Boathouse Creek. The park is at the end of Masonic Avenue, off Highway 24. Members of the public are invited to attend.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is providing a support vessel for the trip.
The three-year effort is called the We the Water initiative.
During the first leg, from Sept. 14-17, 2022, club members paddled a six-person outrigger canoe 120 miles from Sunset Beach to Ocean, the site of the coastal federation’s headquarters and its future Center for Coastal Protection and Restoration.
Another goal of the effort is to tell the story of the state’s coast, from threats and risks to solutions and triumphs, and how everyone can make a difference in protecting and restoring the place we call home, organizers said.
“Outrigger canoeing is a connection to the water like no other,” Kerri Allen, federation southeast regional office manager in Wrightsville Beach said in 2022.
A member of the club, she added, “I cannot think of a better way to tell the story of our coast than from the bow of a canoe and how we can all make a difference in protecting and restoring the place we call home.”
The club practices year-round and competes in races all across the country. The group plans to complete its paddle up the North Carolina coast with additional legs in 2023 and 2024.
A portion of the information in this article came from Coastal Review Online, the news service of the federation. CRO and the federation have a reciprocal publishing agreement.
