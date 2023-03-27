EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp announced Monday the town has hired a new public information officer (PIO).
In a press release, Zapp said Mark Crews will begin work in early April.
"Mr. Crews brings a wealth of experience in media relations and mass communications to the job,” the release states. “Throughout the past 20 years, he cultivated an impressive track record in the global media industry.”
“We are confident that Mark will be an excellent addition to our team,” Zapp said. “With Mark’s background, the communications staff will continue building a stronger, more connected community in Emerald Isle.”
After studying communications at East Carolina University, Crews worked on three nationwide television programs and the Emmy nominated PBS series, Exploring North Carolina, according to the release, as well as documentaries for the N.C. State Park System and the N.C. Supreme Court.
His Facebook page states that he is owner of Finished Works Inc., based in Clayton.
"His expertise in media relations, social media management and visual storytelling will prove invaluable in Emerald Isle,” Zapp said.
In the release, Crews said he is honored to serve in the position.
“As a lifelong resident of North Carolina and frequent visitor to this beautiful coastal community, I am committed to sharing the important news and events happening in our town with the public,” he said. “I look forward to working with our dedicated team and collaborating with community members to ensure that everyone is informed and connected.”
The Emerald Isle PIO works with town officials, residents, property owners, businesses and the media to provide accurate and timely information about town activities, events and news.
Once on the job, Crews can be reached via email at mcrews@emeraldisle-nc.org or by phone at 252-354-3424.
Crews replaces Anna Smith who the town hired in January 2021. Smith resigned in February and worked her last day March 10 before beginning work as PIO in Morehead City.
To learn more about Crews, watch this two-minute introductory video: https://vimeo.com/811085652/298914b224.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.