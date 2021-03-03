COVID-related hospitalizations tick up slightly in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — In its second update of the week, the Carteret County Health Department confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City on the rise.
As of Wednesday, officials reported six COVID-related hospitalizations, up from three reported Monday.
The 20 new cases reported since Monday bring the total since March 2020 to 4,431 confirmed, with 84 considered active as of Wednesday afternoon. In all, 4,304 individuals with confirmed cases have recovered and satisfied quarantine requirements, according to the health department. Forty-three Carteret County residents have died.
In a post Tuesday, the health department said it would scale back its daily information drops about COVID-19 cases, releasing them Monday, Wednesday and Friday, rather than the Monday through Friday schedule previously used. The thrice-weekly information will continue to be released at 4 p.m.
As for the 43 deaths associated with the virus, the county reports 10 of those have occurred in the Swansboro zip code in the western end of the county, 28584. The next highest area of reported deaths has occurred in the Morehead City zip code, 28557, with nine deaths. The Newport area, zip code 28570, has recorded eight deaths and the largest number of confirmed cases at 1,484.
