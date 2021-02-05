Atlantic Beach planners recommend 2-foot freeboard amendment

ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach property owners may soon see a bigger discount on their flood insurance bills, along with new regulations to preserve a residential neighborhood’s nature.
The town planning board met online via Zoom for its regular meeting Tuesday. During the meeting, the board unanimously recommended the town council approve a unified development ordinance amendment that would add a freeboard requirement for new construction and “significantly improved” existing structures, meaning work exceeding 50 percent of the value. The recommendation will go before the council Monday, Feb. 22.
Freeboard is additional height above the base flood elevation that town officials may require for various types of construction. Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said the reason the town is looking into bringing back the freeboard, which was removed from the town ordinance in 2009, is to improve Atlantic Beach’s rating on the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System.
“Pine Knoll Shores has a 2-foot freeboard and they are a class 6,” Ms. Eitner said.
The rating system rates municipalities on a scale of 1-9, the lower the number on the scale, the larger a discount residents are given on their flood insurance rates.
While the original draft called for a 1-foot freeboard, the planning board recommended increasing it to 2 feet. Ms. Eitner said adding a freeboard requirement will increase residents’ flood insurance rates discount by 5%, which would result in a total discount of 15% when combined with discounts the town already receives.
“I think the advantages far outweigh any negatives,” board member Doug McCullough said.
This was one of two text amendments the board unanimously recommended for approval by the council Tuesday. The board also recommended a suite of UDO amendments the Ocean Ridge Preservation Society requested.
The society, a group of residents who live in the Ocean Ridge Drive neighborhood, are seeking to preserve the residential nature of the area.
“Mayor (Trace) Cooper met with them and proposed a text amendment,” Ms. Eitner said.
The amendments, if adopted, would prohibit driveways, public and/or private streets, alleys and other access from connecting to Ocean Ridge Drive, except for ones that serve a single-family home. Property zoned mixed use or commercial would be prohibited from accessing a public street in any manner through residentially zoned lots or property other than an existing, open public or private street. Mixed-use and/or commercial property and single-family residential property may not have cross accesses except by existing driveways, private streets or alleys.
The proposed amendments would also add a new buffer provision between mixed-use or commercial property and property zoned RSW (residential single-family wide yard) district. In buffers between these two zones, no existing vegetation removal would be allowed, except for limited clearing required for planting the buffer. No clear cutting or grading would be allowed.
