Carteret County COVID deaths up to 83 with latest announcement Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department confirmed the county’s 83rd COVID-related death Friday, making it the third resident death reported in just two days.
The county announced the latest death in a news release Friday afternoon, saying the resident was in their 80s with underlying health conditions. They died from complications associated with COVID-19, the release states.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
The announcement comes the day after the health department reported two other COVID deaths Thursday, putting October’s death toll at three for the month, so far.
Meanwhile Friday, health officials also reported 18 new COVID-19 cases for 8,133 total cases confirmed since the pandemic began in March 2020. Of those, 219 cases are considered active as of Friday afternoon, down slightly from Thursday.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care fell to nine Friday, the lowest number reported since early August. Of those hospitalized, two are reportedly fully vaccinated and the others are not fully vaccinated.
As for school-related cases, Carteret Community College reported seven active COVID-19 cases on campus as of Friday, down from 11 last Friday. The last known date of exposure on campus was Oct. 5. Reported cases only include individuals who report testing positive and have been on campus within a 48-hour window from symptom onset or a positive test.
There has been a total of 75 confirmed cases at the college since the start of the pandemic.
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Carteret County Schools hadn’t posted an updated case count for the public school system to its website.
