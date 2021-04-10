MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours Expo will return to the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City later this month.
The annual event is set for 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at the event center at 3530 Arendell St. A maximum of 250 guests will be allowed in at once to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines, according to a release from the chamber. Masks will be required for vendors and attendees.
There will be 44 chamber vendors at the expo, allowing attendees to meet, network and exchange information.
“We encourage our exhibitors to be creative and have some fun. Sales of products and services is permitted but not required,” expo coordinator Julie Naegelen said in the release. “The floor layout enables guests to meander, mix and mingle safely, while enjoying ample food and drinks. It's a great way to view the full spectrum of Chamber member businesses and to see what's new and exciting in the marketplace.”
Complimentary beer and wine will be available starting at 5 p.m. The event is open to the public for a $5 admission fee. No children will be admitted.
For more information, call Ms. Naegelen at 252-726-6350 or email julie@nccoastchamber.com.
