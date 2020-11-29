BEAUFORT — Crews will close Carteret Avenue in Beaufort for roadwork beginning Monday and continuing through Friday.
During the closure, crews will install a raised crosswalk between Carteret Court Apartments and Randolph Johnson Park, which is nearly ready to be opened.
“We thank everyone for their patience as this work is completed,” the town said in a traffic notice.
Carteret Avenue will be closed at Lennoxville Road and open for local traffic only. It will also be closed at the intersection with Yaupon Street, near the basketball court, and accessible to local traffic only, as well.
“Once work on Carteret Avenue is complete, Randolph Johnson Park will officially open to the public,” the release continues. “The Town will make an official announcement when the park is open.”
