BEAUFORT – District Attorney Scott Thomas announced Joseph Lee Boykin, 43, of Wilmington, was sentenced to a minimum of 66 up to 92 months in prison following guilty verdicts returned by a Carteret County jury for Failure to Report a Change in Address as a Registered Sex Offender and Failure to Return Address Verification Form as a Registered Sex Offender.
During a two-day trial, the State presented evidence showing that BOYKIN, a sex offender required by North Carolina law to register his address with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, was living at a substance abuse treatment facility in Beaufort early this year before leaving the facility and traveling to Georgia. Upon returning to North Carolina, BOYKIN took residence in Wilmington without reporting his change in address and failed to return an address verification form as required under North Carolina law.
Thomas said, “Our sex offender registration laws are in place for a reason, that being to notify and protect the public from convicted sex offenders. We prosecute these cases to reinforce the registration requirement and to protect our citizens.”
The case was investigated and charged by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted in court by Assistant District Attorney Irene C. Finney. Special Superior Court Judge William R. Pittman presided over the trial and sentenced the defendant.
