Shark Week: Carteret County scientists research, educate year-round

MOREHEAD CITY — While shark enthusiasts get ready for the Discovery Channel’s 32nd annual Shark Week to begin Sunday, for some researchers based in Carteret County, every week is shark week.
Sharks are the research focus of several scientists and graduate students at the University of North Carolina’s Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City. The institute has the world’s longest-running shark research study, which formally began in 1972.
“It’s a spring, summer and fall, biweekly effort, where about 1 mile outside of Beaufort Inlet and 7 miles outside of Beaufort Inlet, we deploy 100 bait hooks on a long line and it soaks for an hour, then the long line is retrieved and we try to count up the sharks,” said IMS associate professor Dr. Joel Fodrie, who studies population and community ecology of coastal species, including sharks. “It’s been a very consistent program over 50 years.”
Dr. Fodrie said the long-running study has revealed a lot about sharks over the years, especially large-scale population trends. In the late 1980s, for example, researchers began to notice larger shark species were becoming less abundant, though it appears that trend has begun to shift in recent years.
The shark study has taught scientists a lot over the years, but Dr. Fodrie said there’s still much to learn about the fabled sea creatures.
“There’s a lot of mystery out there still. (Sharks) are fairly hard to study, they’re large, they’re highly mobile, we often don’t get to bring them into a lab, we don’t get to study them up close for hours and hours,” he said. “We need to spend some time in and around the water working with sharks simply because we have a lot of gaps to fill.
“I feel like our role here is really to figure out those mysteries of how sharks fit within the coastal community,” he continued.
Graduate students at IMS are among the researchers attempting to uncover some of those mysteries.
Savannah Ryburn is a master’s student at IMS researching what sharks eat. She has been using a new technique known as “fecal swabbing,” which involves using DNA analysis on shark poop to determine what they’ve eaten. Traditional methods involve cutting into the animal’s stomach to observe the contents, requiring the shark to be dead first.
“It’s been done on some animals terrestrially, but this is the first time it’s been implemented in shark research,” she said of the emerging technique. “It will be really cool to test out and see if we can implement this as a technique rather than the old method.”
Ms. Ryburn said not only does the technique let the sharks live, it is also less labor intensive and more accurate.
One thing shark scientists have learned recently is that many sharks have a more specialized diet than originally thought, meaning they stick to just one main food source rather than a wide range of foods.
“This research is really important for shark populations because they’re actually declining, mainly due to fisheries’ overexploitation,” she said. “So studying the diet of these sharks can help create more informed fishing regulations to protect the specific food sources for these sharks.”
Jeff Plumlee, a Ph.D. student at IMS, is studying shark habitats and communities in North Carolina and how they fit into the larger ecosystem. He said upwards of 50 species of sharks call North Carolina waters home.
“North Carolina is one of the more diverse places on the Atlantic coast for sharks,” he said. “…That’s because we have a really unique geography. We are the Hatteras break, which is where the Outer Banks juts out into the Atlantic Ocean is what we call a biogeographic break.”
To the north of the Hatteras break, Mr. Plumlee explained, live shark species typically associated with cold water, and to the south are the more warm-water shark species.
“Because North Carolina is positioned where it is, we have a really unique opportunity to look at all these different species and what environmental conditions are important habitat drivers that lead them to call North Carolina home,” he said.
Understanding more about shark habitats and the food webs they’re involved in helps scientists make better recommendations about fisheries management. Mr. Plumlee said protecting sharks is important to keeping ecosystems balanced, but he also recognizes the economic and cultural significance of the region’s fishing industry.
“It’s important to draw that balance,” he said. “Carteret County was built on the backs of fishermen, so it’s really important that we take into account how fishing is really important for our families and for our food resources, but it’s also important to keep those resources around for generations to come.”
Though they focus on different areas of research, all the shark scientists interviewed emphasized the importance of sharks for keeping the overall ecosystem balanced. Not only are the ocean’s apex predators, keeping different populations in check, they are also what scientists refer to as “canaries in the coal mine,” meaning changes in shark populations usually indicate a larger problem in the ecosystem.
“Sharks are really, really important to our ecosystems. They are ecosystem engineers, so they determine the diversity and the distribution of their prey items,” Mr. Plumlee said. “They are actually some of the most important controls we have to having a really healthy and diverse ecosystem.”
For those who are afraid of sharks, most experts agree the vast majority of them pose no threat to humans. In fact, shark bites are “extraordinarily” rare, and most sharks measure around just 3 feet. Ms. Ryburn pointed out the likelihood of being bit by a shark is actually lower than the likelihood of getting into a car accident, for example.
“I think they get a way worse rap than they should,” Ms. Ryburn said. “…It’s more dangerous to get in your car and drive on the highway or down the street than it is to be in the ocean.”
