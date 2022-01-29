Beaufort officials, consultants want local input on resilience program as town faces threats from climate change

BEAUFORT — Town officials want resident and property owner input on a plan in the works to protect the town’s infrastructure and natural assets from the threats of climate change.
Town staff and representatives from Stewart Consulting firm hosted a meeting via Zoom Thursday to provide information to the public on a risk and vulnerability assessment recently completed as part of the Resilient Beaufort program.
This project, a part of the larger N.C. Division of Coastal Management’s N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program, is intended to help Beaufort “become coastal North Carolina’s leader in enhancing resilience to coastal and climate hazards.”
Town planner Sam Burdick said during Thursday’s meeting the need for the program is due to global climate change.
“In the last 20-30 years, we’ve seen a significant increase in (global) temperature,” she said. “We also know storms are intensifying…we also know sea level is rising. Here in Beaufort, we’re expected to rise at a rate 40% more than the global average.”
Ms. Burdick said according to studies from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, by 2060, Beaufort may see between 1 to 3.9 feet of sea level rise. Combined with an increase in tidal flooding, she said this puts the town’s infrastructure, as well as its natural assets, at risk.
To address this, town officials have been working with Stewart Consulting on a resilience plan to help improve the town’s ability to withstand or bounce back from the effects of various threats.
Steward Consulting representative Jay McLeod said, to date, they’ve identified critical infrastructure and natural assets in and around Beaufort and mapped them.
“The next step in the process is to assess each asset’s vulnerability to threats,” he said.
Once this is complete, town officials and Stewart will develop a list of capital projects to pursue, with state funding available for these projects through the state’s coastal resilience program.
Town officials want to gather public input on the infrastructure and asset maps, as well as any questions and project suggestions residents and property owners might have. Input will be accepted until Thursday, Feb. 10.
Anyone interested in learning more about the project may do so at the project website beafortnc.org/planninginspections/page/resilient-beaufort. This page includes links to an interactive map with all the project data available, as well as links to Mural online posters, where viewers may leave feedback and comments on the results and conclusions from the risk and vulnerability assessment.
Anyone interested may also visit Beaufort town hall at 701 Front St. to review physical copies of these maps. Feedback may also be submitted by email to Ms. Burdick at s.burdick@beaufortnc.org.
Another public information meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3. Town officials are scheduled to present a project priority list during the March 3 meeting.
According to the Thursday presentation, the Resilient Beaufort program has eight goals to pursue to make the town more resilient to coastal and climate hazards:
· Take climate change and sea level rise into consideration in all infrastructure planning, construction, maintenance and budgeting.
· Reduce the economic, social and mental health effects of sunny day and stormwater flooding events over the next 10 years and prepare for more extreme and frequentl flooding.
· Restore the natural function of the Taylors Creek, Town Creek and Turner/Gibbs Creek watersheds.
· Ensure disadvantaged neighborhoods receive support and protection equal to or greater than the community at large and are encouraged to take actions to reduce the fear of flooding.
· Accommodate or reverse natural shoreline loss in Beaufort’s jurisdiction and facilitate coastal habitat migration or transition.
· Partner with the N.C. Rachel Carson National Estuarine Research Reserve to ensure the islands remain as natural barriers to storm-driven waves and erosion.
· Keep people from being displaced from their neighborhoods or, where that’s not feasible, helping people relocate and then publicly reclaim the areas as green space buffers.
· Maintain natural hazard and emergency response capabilities, evacuation routes and emergency services at levels that can respond to current and future conditions.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.