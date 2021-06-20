RALEIGH — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency will host a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday to receive feedback on a proposed amendment to the state’s action plan for using $34.6 million in grant funding related to Hurricane Florence.
The hearing is part of the current mitigation action plan public comment period, which runs through 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
The draft amendment details how the state proposes to use the U.S. Department of House and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant–Mitigation funds to offer property buyout and incentives to homeowners in areas identified as having a high risk of future storm impacts. In total, more than $202.6 million in CDBG-MIT funds are available to the state for property buyout and incentives, develop mitigation plans and other activities as described in the state’s action plan.
The public comment period for CDBG-MIT Substantial Action Plan Amendment 2 is open until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27. The draft amendment is available for review online.
The public is encouraged to submit comments by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Comments may also be submitted by post to NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.
To join the hearing online, visit WebEx Videoconference and use access code N45MbTKP7Qs. To join by phone, call 1-415-655-0002, with access code 172 198 7961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.