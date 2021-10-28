Cedar Point board rezones Shellfish 2000 property for marine contracting business

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday night to rezone an abandoned property, formerly used as a wholesale seafood dealer, at 421 Highway 24 to make way for a new business.
The board acted during its monthly meeting in town hall off Sherwood Avenue. The action followed a public hearing, also in town hall, during the board’s work session Oct. 21. Town manager David Rief said no one opposed the rezoning during the public hearing. The News-Times was unable to attend either meeting.
Mr. Rief said Wednesday it will still take a while before the Shellfish 2000 building can be demolished and work can begin on the structure for the new business.
“They still have to get a (unified development ordinance) text amendment and that has to go through the planning board” before it goes to the town commission for final approval, he said.
He expects it will go before the planning board no later than December.
Cleve Contracting of Swansboro, doing business as Crystal Coast Marine Contracting, asked the town to rezone the 0.7-acre waterfront tract from B-1 (general business) to B-2 (marine business).
In his rezoning application, Justin Kyle Cleve, president of Cleve Contracting, stated, “Rezoning will allow our local marine construction company to develop an overlooked piece of property.
“It has access to the White Oak River and over the years has had limited use. It will provide for our company while we repair (and) construct docks, bulkheads and boat lifts.”
He added that his business plans to obtain permits to demolish the existing building and install a 185-foot vinyl bulkhead and concrete dock. Crews would also level and grade the area with construction rock for parking and staging materials.
“This property will be our display of product and materials on Highway 24,” Mr. Cleve stated. “The goal for this property is to provide marine construction services on the White Oak River.”
In his rezoning application, Mr. Cleve stated the rezoning and his plans for the property would benefit the town, in part because the existing property has not been maintained properly.
In addition, he said, “natural dredging with daily work traffic” of the Dolphin Bay Estates channel would benefit residents of that area by providing safer and better access to the White Oak River.
