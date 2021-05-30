Newport council adopts fiscal 2021-22 budget with tax rate upped to 44 cents

NEWPORT — The Newport Town Council is raising the ad valorem property tax rate next fiscal year to maintain emergency services.
The council met Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard for a special budget meeting. After holding a public hearing, during which no comments were made, the council unanimously approved the fiscal 2021-22 budget.
It includes an ad valorem property tax rate increase from 39.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value to 44 cents. This will be the second year in a row the board has increased the tax rate.
The approved budget includes a $3,531,505 general fund, a $2,359,900 water and sewer fund and a $1,570,380 fire fund.
Town manager Bryan Chadwick said the tax rate increase will bring in approximately $180,787.50 additional tax revenue, which will be used to maintain the existing emergency services staff levels.
“In the middle of the (current fiscal) year, we hired three new fire fighter/paramedics,” Mr. Chadwick said. “This (increase) is to help fund the three full-time positions.”
He said no public comments or inquiries were received between the May 13 regular council meeting and Thursday’s meeting.
While the council seemed reluctant to raise taxes, it was also adamant about maintaining the current level of municipal services.
“We’ve committed to these salaries,” Councilman David Health said. “We need to budget for them.”
Emergency service staffing isn’t the only concern for the council for the next fiscal year. Councilmen Mark Eadie and Bob Benedict said the board should plan to hold additional budget meetings throughout the year.
“At previous budget meetings, the manager pointed out the departments all took cuts to their requests,” Mr. Eadie said. “There’s a lot of things the citizens of this town are expecting that aren’t in this budget.”
Additional funding may be on its way from the federal government. Mr. Chadwick said during the meeting town staff has been in touch with federal officials and Newport may receive $1.46 million from the American Rescue Plan, which provides financial assistance to local governments to help recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Former town finance officer Theresa Fulk joined the meeting Thursday via Zoom and said Newport may receive its ARP funds in July.
The council unanimously passed a resolution to accept the ARP funds.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.