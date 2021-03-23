Law enforcement continues search for missing Newport teen, shares new information

CARTERET COUNTY — Law enforcement officials are continuing to search for a missing Newport teenager who may be located near Wilson.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office released new information Tuesday about Candy Marie Pero, 17, of Newport, who was reported missing March 16. Officials believe she has new tattoos on her right innerarm and that she is traveling with Zaniya Jones, who is reported missing from Greenville.
Officials went on to say both teens may have the same new tattoo and are believed to be located in Wilson.
Candy is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with dyed red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater with “Emerald Isle” written across the front and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Courtney Howell of the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
