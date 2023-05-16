BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners voted 6-0 Monday night to move the gated community of Stanton Landing from the North River fire district to the Beaufort fire district.
The vote, with Commissioner David Quinn not casting a ballot, came during the board’s regular monthly session in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and live on the county’s Facebook page. Commission Chair Jimmy Farrington did not ask if anyone was in opposition to the motion, which was made by Commissioner Mark Mansfield.
In the board’s April meeting, Commissioner Chris Chadwick had made a motion to approve the change and received a second from Commissioner Chuck Shinn, but none of the other five commissioners voted for the motion, so it failed.
Stanton Landing residents proposed the change, and Beaufort commissioners endorsed it with a vote in April.
Stanton Landing is one mile from Beaufort Fire Station 2, but five miles from the volunteer North River Fire Department. It is along the Intracoastal Waterway just south of Sea Gate Marina in Newport and approximately eight miles north of downtown Beaufort.
Carteret County Emergency Services Department Director Stephen Rea told the board in April the change would take away money from the North River district’s budget, which this fiscal year has been about $75,000, but would lower fire insurance rates for Stanton Landing residents by about $1,800 per year. It would add about $22,000 in revenue to the Beaufort fire district, he said.
However, during the meeting Monday night, Commissioner Ed Wheatly noted that losing that money would not hurt the North River Fire Department.
“They’ve been getting $75,000 to $77,000 (in fire district tax revenue) but they’ve only been spending in the mid-50s,” he said.
Mansfield agreed.
“It will not impact their day-to-day operations, and they still have $30,000 in reserves,” he said.
Stephen Rea, Carteret County Emergency Medical Services director, recommended the change.
“The only way to lower the (rating) for Stanton Landing is to change it to Beaufort,” he said.
As a result, Wheatly said he would support it, because it would increase safety for Stanton Landing residents because the Beaufort department is closer and manned constantly.
“It’s not about the money anymore,” he said
Mansfield said the county would try to help North River with grants for equipment, but agreed the change is about making Stanton Landing residents safer.
“The rest of it is just noise,” he said.
In addition, Rea said the county will shift Merrimon Road and Open Grounds Farm into the North River district, giving the department an additional $6,300 in revenue in the next fiscal year, which will begin July 1. North River has been responding to calls in those areas, but it has not technically been in the district.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
