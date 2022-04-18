CARTERET COUNTY —The 15th annual 100 People for Change Campaign to benefit the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program (CCDVP) is underway and accepting donations.
Domestic violence is an epidemic – locally and nationally. The average number of calls to Carteret County Communications for law enforcement intervention is in excess of 1,700 calls annually.
Each year, the CCDVP provides safe shelter and supportive services to approximately 300 women, men and children.
CCDVP Executive Director Glenda Riggs states, “Domestic violence affects hundreds of men, women and children in our community each year, many of whom have had to flee their homes to seek safety from further incidents of abuse.”
As members of this community, Riggs notes it is “our duty and obligation to do what we can to help our children grow up in safe homes, free from fear and abuse.”
Through this campaign, the CCDVP is asking men and women in the community to join in and help transform domestic violence by making a contribution to support the organization’s “Safe House” and supportive services programs. Tax-deductible donations will help keep women, men and children safe while they seek to discontinue the cycle of abuse for themselves and future generations.
“We need your help as citizens of Carteret County to stand up for change!” Riggs insists. “A person for change is a father, mother, brother, sister, husband, wife, son, daughter or any person who believes that he or she is a part of the solution and can make a difference locally with a charitable contribution of $100.”
Donations can also be made in honor or memory of loved ones or a special person.
“Will you be an advocate for change in Carteret County?” Riggs asks. “Do you believe that it is important for all people to stand up and serve as a role model for others, to speak out about domestic violence? Will you stand up and model the leadership that is needed to help prevent domestic violence in our community?”
To join the 100 People for Change Campaign, make donations by Father’s Day – Sunday, June 19 online at www.carteretdomesticviolence.com or by mail to CCDVP, P.O. Box 2279, Morehead City, NC 28557.
The name of every contributor who signs up to the campaign with a contribution by June 19 will be listed in the Carteret County News-Times and on CCDV social media on the Sunday following Father’s Day.
Any business or organization is encouraged to become a “Community Partner” by promoting a violence free workplace with a donation of $100 or more. They are also encouraged to enlist employees’ support of the campaign by asking them to team together with groups of 10, each donating $10.
For recognition of a donation, denote the organization or business title if preferred. This campaign runs through June 19.
