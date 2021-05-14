Emerald Isle board forwards $11.9M budget proposal with money for beach patrol, walkway maintenance

EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners scheduled a Tuesday, June 8 public hearing on town manager Matt Zapp’s proposed $11.89 million fiscal 2021-22 budget, with little discussion and no changes.
The action, by a 5-0 vote, came during the board’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday in town hall and virtually on GoToWebinar.
“Great job,” Commissioner Jim Normile said to Mr. Zapp and finance director Laura Rotchford. “We appreciate you.”
The proposed budget would set the tax rate at 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed value for the seventh straight fiscal year. That breaks down to 14.5 cents for general services and 1 cent earmarked for beach nourishment.
In addition to that 15.5-cent rate, the recommended nourishment rate for oceanfront property is 4 cents, the same as fiscal year 2020-21.
There is, however, an increase in the annual solid waste fee from the current $255 to $265 annually, reportedly necessary to cover direct costs associated with providing the service, according to the manager.
Mr. Zapp told commissioners the proposed budget is intended to “maintain and improve our high-standard services.” He noted it includes money to hire two new police officers in order to provide 24/7 beach patrols year-round for the first time. The police department budgeted fulltime salary line item is up $73,868 from fiscal 2020-21 to $1.06 million, to reflect the change. Part-time police salaries and overtime pay are down a total of about $21,000.
The total proposed police department budget is about $2.25 million, up from $2.04 million in the current fiscal year. Including salaries, benefits, training, uniforms and equipment, the full cost of adding the two officers is $128,000, according to Chief Tony Reese.
Police is the largest budget of any town department, followed by the fire department at a proposed $2.06 million.
Mr. Zapp told the board the property tax, based on a total valuation of $3.1 billion, is expected to raise $4.85 million. State-shared sales tax revenue is expected to come to $2.34 million, higher than in the fiscal 2020-21 adopted projection, based on the fact that sales tax revenue rose last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
“People still came to the beach” and spent money, Mr. Zapp said, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t continue.
Other town fees and state-shared sources balance revenues and expenditures in the proposed budget. The town reports the undesignated general fund balance is expected to total $2.67 million by Wednesday, June 30, the end of this fiscal year. That’s 23% of the 2021-22 proposed general fund budget of $11,493,490.
There are no reserve funds used to balance the budget, which is $524,970 more than the general fund budget adopted last June for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
According to the manager, “we could operate for a full quarter” of the year on the reserve fund, if necessary. The goal, Mr. Zapp added, is build the fund balance to 25% of the general fund, far more than the 8% the state recommends.
Other highlights of the proposed budget expenditures include:
- $75,000 for a contract with Carteret County for building inspections services.
- $269,400 in town and state Powell Bill funds to resurface approximately 2 miles of road.
- $923,500 for residential garbage service – two trash pickups per week and one recycling pickup per week – by Simmons & Simmons. That’s up almost 1% from fiscal 2020-21.
- $25,000 in the parks and recreation department budget for beach walkway maintenance. The town hopes to use Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to replace some aging walkways.
The budget does not include funds for the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Bogue Inlet Pier or the annual beach music festival at the Western Ocean Regional Access, both of which the board canceled citing budget concerns. Together, the two events cost the town about $71,000 in 2019, not including extra money paid to emergency services personnel who work overtime.
Mr. Zapp concluded his written budget message by touting the ability to keep the property tax rate the third lowest among North Carolina beach towns.
“During the past 20 years, the town has reduced the property tax rate in 4 years, increased it in 4 years, and maintained the same rate in 12 years,” he wrote.
The average property owner – with the average property value a little more than $403,000 – would pay $52 per month in property taxes to the town this year, Mr. Zapp said.
Mr. Zapp attributed the increase in the general fund budget to inflation, resulting in the increased cost of services.
